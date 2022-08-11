type here...
Janet McCurdy says friendship with Miranda Cosgrove helped her...
Entertainment

Janet McCurdy says friendship with Miranda Cosgrove helped her recover

(CNN)on “iCarly,” They played best friends, web show hosts and polar opposites. In real life, however, Janet McCurdy And Miranda Cosgrove are still close, even if they’re no longer castmates.

Ahead of the release of her memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” McCurdy reflected on her years-long friendship with Cosgrove, with whom she starred on the Nickelodeon sitcom from 2007 to 2012.
“I love Miranda to pieces,” said McCurdy, who played Sully’s sidekick Sam on “ICarly.” “Entertainment Tonight” this week. “I always will. She has a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I’ve done the same for her. I love her so much.”
    McCurdy’s new memoir details her years as a child star on Nickelodeon and the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her late mother. Her time on set was often negative, but McCurdy credits Cosgrove, who previously starred on the sitcom “Drake & Josh,” for keeping her going.

      Miranda Cosgrove and Janet McCurdy in 2008.

      “My friendship with Miranda is one of camaraderie and emotional support,” McCurdy writes in her books, calling their relationship “distinct and special.”
      While shooting the final episode of “iCarly,” McCurdy writes, she cried because she didn’t know what would happen to “(her) friendship with Miranda.”
      “With Miranda, it was always easy,” she writes. “Our friendship is so pure.”
        Today, the two are still in touch, McCurdy told “ET,” though they’re no longer “attached at the hip.” Cosgrove tried to convince McCurdy to join her Reboot “iCarly”. at Paramount+, but McCurdy, having moved away from acting, refused to return.
          While the two former child actors have taken different career paths, McCurdy said she “can’t wait to read (Cosgrove’s) memoir”, much of which is devoted to their friendship.
          “I think she would really like it,” she told “ET.”



