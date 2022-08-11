Janet McCurdy says friendship with Miranda Cosgrove helped her recover

(CNN) on “iCarly,” They played best friends, web show hosts and polar opposites. In real life, however, Janet McCurdy And Miranda Cosgrove are still close, even if they’re no longer castmates.

Ahead of the release of her memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” McCurdy reflected on her years-long friendship with Cosgrove, with whom she starred on the Nickelodeon sitcom from 2007 to 2012.

“I love Miranda to pieces,” said McCurdy, who played Sully’s sidekick Sam on “ICarly.” “Entertainment Tonight” this week. “I always will. She has a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I’ve done the same for her. I love her so much.”

McCurdy’s new memoir details her years as a child star on Nickelodeon and the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her late mother. Her time on set was often negative, but McCurdy credits Cosgrove, who previously starred on the sitcom “Drake & Josh,” for keeping her going.

Miranda Cosgrove and Janet McCurdy in 2008.

“My friendship with Miranda is one of camaraderie and emotional support,” McCurdy writes in her books, calling their relationship “distinct and special.”

