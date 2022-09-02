type here...
TOP STORIES Jane Fonda says she has cancer and is undergoing...
TOP STORIES

Jane Fonda says she has cancer and is undergoing treatment

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

The 84-year-old actress revealed in an Instagram post on Friday, September 2, 2022 that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had begun a six-month course of chemotherapy.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP


hide title

toggle signature

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The 84-year-old actress revealed in an Instagram post on Friday, September 2, 2022 that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has started a six-month course of chemotherapy.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

The actress, activist and former fitness guru issued an upbeat statement on Instagram, updating her followers on her condition.

“I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy,” Fonda began in a long story. mail. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I’m very lucky.”

Fonda added that she will undergo chemotherapy. for six months and that she is “doing pretty well with the treatment”.

At 80, Jane Fonda is still innovating: 'I feel better than ever'

Movie interview

At 80, Jane Fonda is still innovating: ‘I feel better than ever’

Environment

Jane Fonda continues to stage fire drills on Fridays to protest climate change inaction

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells, usually in the lymph nodes and lymph tissues, which are part of the immune system. According to American Cancer Societythe overall 5-year relative survival rate for people with NHL is 73%.

For most of her career, the Hollywood icon has dedicated an active life. And now, at 84, Fonda has assured fans that she won’t let the disease get in the way of her fight against climate change.

“We are living through the most important time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what the future will be like, and I won’t let cancer stop me from doing the best I can,” she said. wrote.

“Interim deadlines are approaching and they don’t matter, so you can count on me to be by your side as we build our army of climate defenders.”



Previous articleDave Chappelle says Will Smith ‘did thirty years of being the perfect man’ before he was slapped with an Oscar
Next articleOprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

James Tarkowski: “We’re not just here to fight people”

TThanks to a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in May, James Tarkowski experienced the passion and brutality of the...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars heading to this year's Toronto International Film...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Jane Fonda says she has cancer and is undergoing treatment

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Dave Chappelle says Will Smith ‘did thirty years of being the perfect man’ before he was slapped with an Oscar

(CNN)On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle made a shocking assessment Oscar's...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Judge denies Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 2 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck in concert next month in Nashville, Tennessee

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more

Must read

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

James Tarkowski: “We’re not just here to fight people”

TThanks to a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News