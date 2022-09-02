Jane Fonda says she has cancer and is undergoing treatment

Enlarge this image toggle signature Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

The actress, activist and former fitness guru issued an upbeat statement on Instagram, updating her followers on her condition.

“I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy,” Fonda began in a long story. mail. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I’m very lucky.”

Fonda added that she will undergo chemotherapy. for six months and that she is “doing pretty well with the treatment”.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells, usually in the lymph nodes and lymph tissues, which are part of the immune system. According to American Cancer Societythe overall 5-year relative survival rate for people with NHL is 73%.

For most of her career, the Hollywood icon has dedicated an active life. And now, at 84, Fonda has assured fans that she won’t let the disease get in the way of her fight against climate change.

“We are living through the most important time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what the future will be like, and I won’t let cancer stop me from doing the best I can,” she said. wrote.

“Interim deadlines are approaching and they don’t matter, so you can count on me to be by your side as we build our army of climate defenders.”