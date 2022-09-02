Jane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis via social media

Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy, the actor and activist revealed on Instagram on Friday.

The 84-year-old Oscar winner also took to the post to express her optimism.

“This is a very treatable cancer. Eighty percent of people survive, so I’m very lucky,” wrote Fonda.

“I am also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I understand, and it hurts, that I have the privilege of doing this.”

Fonda continued that she has been on chemotherapy for six months now and is doing well with the treatment, adding that she won’t let it interfere with her climate activity.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that starts in white blood cells and affects parts of the body’s immune system.

Fonda describes diagnosis as a “teacher”

She called her cancer a “teacher” and said she paid attention to the lessons it teaches her.

“One thing he has already shown me is the importance of the community,” Fonda said. “On growing and deepening our community so that we are not alone. And cancer, along with my age… definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Fonda’s last film moving onstarring her ex Grace and Frankie his co-star Lily Tomlin, which will have its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Fonda is not expected to appear on the red carpet.