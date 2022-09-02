type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT Jane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis via social media
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

Jane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis via social media

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy, the actor and activist revealed on Instagram on Friday.

The 84-year-old Oscar winner also took to the post to express her optimism.

“This is a very treatable cancer. Eighty percent of people survive, so I’m very lucky,” wrote Fonda.

“I am also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I understand, and it hurts, that I have the privilege of doing this.”

Fonda continued that she has been on chemotherapy for six months now and is doing well with the treatment, adding that she won’t let it interfere with her climate activity.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that starts in white blood cells and affects parts of the body’s immune system.

Fonda describes diagnosis as a “teacher”

She called her cancer a “teacher” and said she paid attention to the lessons it teaches her.

“One thing he has already shown me is the importance of the community,” Fonda said. “On growing and deepening our community so that we are not alone. And cancer, along with my age… definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Fonda’s last film moving onstarring her ex Grace and Frankie his co-star Lily Tomlin, which will have its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Fonda is not expected to appear on the red carpet.

Previous articleBed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores and cut 20% of staff to cut costs
Next articleEverton Lampard believes new contracts could lay a solid foundation

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

James Tarkowski: “We’re not just here to fight people”

TThanks to a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in May, James Tarkowski experienced the passion and brutality of the...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars heading to this year's Toronto International Film...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Jane Fonda says she has cancer and is undergoing treatment

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Dave Chappelle says Will Smith ‘did thirty years of being the perfect man’ before he was slapped with an Oscar

(CNN)On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle made a shocking assessment Oscar's...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Judge denies Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 2 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck in concert next month in Nashville, Tennessee

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more

Must read

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

James Tarkowski: “We’re not just here to fight people”

TThanks to a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

ENTERTAINMENT

Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

He traded the paperclip for a car. Now this YouTuber is trading in a decade of online success for an offline career.

In this CBC Creator Network video, Lebanese-Canadian YouTuber...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Director Mani Amar killed in fight with Surrey neighbor: police

Investigators have identified a man they say was...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Why The Lord of the Rings Continues to Be Pop Culture’s Touchstone

It has been more than twenty years since...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News