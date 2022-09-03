New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jane Fonda revealed that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Friday.

Fonda, 84, said She started chemotherapy And treatments are continued for six months.

“It’s a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” “Nine to Five” Star wrote.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize it’s painful to be privileged,” she added. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one point or another, and most people don’t have access to the quality health care I’m receiving, and it’s not fair.”

Fonda says cancer is already teaching her lessons.

“Cancer is a teacher and I cherish the lessons it has for me,” she wrote. “One thing it has already shown me is the importance of community. To develop and deepen one’s community so that we are not alone. And cancer, my age — almost 85 — certainly teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Fonda is known for her roles in big Hollywood movies and her work as a climate activist. Fonda started her Acting profession Appeared in the 1960s Broadway play “There Was a Little Girl” and the film “Tall Story.”

Fonda says she was inspired by climate activism in 1968 when she was pregnant with her first child. At first, she remained on the fringes of social justice movements. By 1970, she had joined the protests.

She said in her statement, “Let nothing interfere with this.” She is a climate activist.

“We live in one of the most consequential times in human history because what we do or don’t do now will determine what the future holds, and I Cancer won’t allow it “There’s too much to prevent me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and finding new ways to use our collective strengths to continue building community and making a difference these Fire Drill Fridays,” she wrote.

“Mid-term elections are loomingAnd they are beyond consequence so you can count on me to be right there with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”