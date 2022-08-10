New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Hollywood actress and controversial Vietnam War activist Jane Fonda made another donation Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., To help her get re-elected.

According to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) records, Fonda donated $1,000 to Ocasio-Cortez’s re-election campaign on Tuesday.

This is At least the fifth time Fonda has donated to Ocasio-Cortez since 2021.

Between January and September of 2021, the “In the Cool of the Day” actress donated a total of $850 to Ocasio-Cortez.

Donation on Tuesday The largest was made The “squad” by Fonda dwarfs her previous checks and balances for the Democrat.

The “Monster-in-Law” actress marched against the Vietnam War in the ’70s, where she earned the nickname “Hanoi Jane” and was accused of treason by posing behind an enemy anti-aircraft gun in Hanoi, Vietnam. She later admitted in 2018 that “it’s horrible for me to think about it,” but many veterans have never forgotten the photo.

“Hanoi Jane was a traitor—she was a traitor during the Vietnam War and you can’t undo being a traitor,” Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told the Washington Free Beacon that same year. “She broadcast live from Hanoi about the atrocities of the war. You believe it’s just a bad photograph, but I entered the army in 1970 and we consider her a traitor and that will not change.”

She was arrested in 2019 on the steps of the Capitol in DC to protest climate change inaction.

Fonda has also begun to open up about her plastic surgery, recently admitting she’s “not proud” of her facelift.

“I had a facelift and stopped because I didn’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of what I had. [one],” the “Circle of Love” star said.

“Now, I don’t know if I would. But I did. I’d confess, and then I’d say, OK, you might be addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it,” she added.

Meanwhile, key “squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., narrowly avoided his primary challenge Tuesday night, winning by just two percentage points.