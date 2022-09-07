New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jane Fonda She gave fans a health update on her blog after revealing she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The 84-year-old actress wrote that she was “moved and uplifted” by all the messages she received after her announcement. Fonda reiterated that non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a treatable cancer.

“Since last week, many people have written or posted to tell me that I have this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for decades,” she said. “Well, I’ll be 85 soon, so I don’t have to worry about ‘many decades.’ One does well.”

Fonda wrote about how she felt from her first chemotherapy treatment, which she continued for the next six months.

“Many have asked how I feel,” Fonda’s blog says. “Well today, almost 3 weeks since my first chemo session, I have to tell you that I’m stronger than I’ve been in years. The doctor told me the best antidote to the fatigue from chemotherapy is to move. Walk. And it’s long before my record heat kicks in. And so does the workout.

“This isn’t my first encounter with cancer. I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and came out pretty well, and I’d do it again.”

“It’s a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” “Nine to Five” Star wrote.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize it’s painful to be privileged,” she added. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one point or another, and most people don’t have access to the quality health care I’m receiving, and it’s not fair.”

Fonda is known for her roles in big Hollywood movies and her work as a climate activist. Fonda started her Acting profession Appeared in the 1960s Broadway play “There Was a Little Girl” and the film “Tall Story.”

Fonda says she was inspired by climate activism in 1968 when she was pregnant with her first child. At first, she remained on the fringes of social justice movements. By 1970, she had joined the protests.

She said in her statement, “Let nothing interfere with this.” She is a climate activist.

“We live in one of the most consequential times in human history because what we do or don’t do now will determine what the future holds, and I Cancer won’t allow it “There’s too much to prevent me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and finding new ways to use our collective strengths to continue building community and making a difference these Fire Drill Fridays,” she wrote.

