Jane Fonda announced that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

(CNN)Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment. said in the post shared on her verified social media account.
“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she wrote.
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer of the immune system. Fonda said she will undergo six months of chemotherapy and that she is “handling the treatment very well,” adding “And, trust me, I’m not going to let any of this interfere with my weather activism.”
Inspired by young environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Fonda has been active in raising awareness of the climate crisis.
Fonda launched an effort in 2019 “Fire Drill Friday,” Civil disobedience efforts to create awareness about environmental challenges.
“Cancer is a teacher and I’m heeding the lessons it has for me,” Fonda added of her diagnosis. “One thing that has already shown me is the importance of community. To expand and deepen one’s community so that one is not alone. And cancer, with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”
Fonda’s Netflix TV series “Grace and Frankie” finished its final season in April. According to her, Fonda has additional screen projects in the works IMDB profile.
She did not address her ongoing professional commitments, but Fonda said her activism will continue.
“We’re living in one of the most impactful times in human history because what we do or don’t do now will determine what the future will be like, and I’m not going to let cancer stop me from doing the best I can. A tool in my toolbox and that includes this Fire Drill Friday community building and change.” To do that involves finding new ways to use our collective power,” she wrote. “Midterms are coming, and they’re impactful so you can count on me as we grow our army of climate champions.”