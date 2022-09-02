Jane Fonda announced that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

(CNN) Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment. said in the post shared on her verified social media account.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she wrote.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer of the immune system. Fonda said she will undergo six months of chemotherapy and that she is “handling the treatment very well,” adding “And, trust me, I’m not going to let any of this interfere with my weather activism.”

Inspired by young environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Fonda has been active in raising awareness of the climate crisis.

Fonda launched an effort in 2019 “Fire Drill Friday,” Civil disobedience efforts to create awareness about environmental challenges.

Read on