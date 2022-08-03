New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jane Fonda She opens up about her past plastic surgery procedure and admits she’s “not proud” of having a facelift.

At one time Interview with Vogue Published Tuesday, Fonda, 84, was candid about going under the knife.

“I had a facelift and stopped because I didn’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of what I had. [one],” said the iconic actress.

“Now, I don’t know if I would. But I did. I’d confess, and then I’d say, OK, you might be addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it,” she added.

Fonda says that expensive face creams are not part of her daily skin care routine.

“I don’t do a lot of facials… I don’t spend a lot of money Money on face creams Or something like that, but I moisturize, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is good too.”

The “Grace and Frankie” actress She spoke to the media outlet about the H&M Move campaign and how she still feels young in her 80s.

“I’m almost 85 years old, but I don’t look that old,” Fonda said. “So getting young people to stop being afraid of getting old, helping people realize that just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you’ve given up on life, having fun or doing what you want to do.”

The H&M Move campaign focuses on “moving the whole world” — something Fonda says she’s “doing a lot” in her own life.

The Oscar-winning star points out that aging doesn’t have to be scary, and she wishes more people knew it could be. Positive and healthy.

“I know better than I did when I was younger that no matter how old you are or who you are or where you are, moving age-appropriately is absolutely critical to your healthy lifespan.”