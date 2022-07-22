New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jane Fonda Women tend to “get better” at sex as they age.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” Fonda, 84, was asked to describe her sex life.

“Private,” she responded. She also used the word “solo”.

Cohen asked the “Book Club” actress If she believes that people “get better at sex” as they age, or if they “tend to have bad habits.”

Jane Fonda not worried about aging or ‘being close to death’: ‘You can be really young at 85’

“I think women, as they lose the fear of saying what they need to, will improve,” Fonda replied.

The actress continued, “We waste a lot of time: ‘Wait a minute, hold on, hold on, no, no, no. Slow down and take a little left’. We don’t want to do that.

“But when we get older, it’s like: ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.'”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Fonda previously revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2021 that she doesn’t want to be in a “sexual relationship” again.

“I don’t want to be in a relationship again, sexually. I don’t have that desire. Am I fantasizing? Yes, here’s my fantasy. I’ll put it out there. I’ll meet a professor. Or a researcher, someone along those lines who can really love, love a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could make it.”

“Now I think I can, but the problem is, as a man, I want to be young,” she continued. “Isn’t that awful? It’s a matter of skin. I want a young man, and I’m so vain.”

Fonda has been married three times, with her last marriage ending in 2001.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The “Monster-in-Law” actress is married first From 1965 to 1973 with French screenwriter Roger Vadim. She was then married to politician Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990.

In 1991, she married CNN founder Ted Turner. The couple divorced In 2001