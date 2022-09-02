Jan. 6 The panel is seeking information from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich

Toggle caption Andrew Harnick/AP

WASHINGTON – A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 coup is seeking information from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich about communications with then-President Donald Trump’s senior advisers in the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“The panel has obtained emails that Gingrich exchanged with Trump associates about television ads that repeatedly and relied on false claims about fraud in the 2020 election, designed to cast doubt on the 2020 election after it had already been voted on,” the committee’s chairman, Mississippi Republican Bennie Thompson, wrote in a letter sent to Gingrich on Thursday.

Gingrich also appeared to be involved in Trump’s scheme to recruit fake voters, Thompson wrote, and emailed Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about the effort on the evening of Jan. 6 after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

“Information obtained by the Select Committee indicates that you have directed detailed television ads perpetuating false claims about fraud in the 2020 election, that you have sought ways to increase the reach of this message, and that you may have been in direct conversation with President Trump about these efforts,” Thompson wrote to Gingrich.

Gingrich’s plea for voluntary cooperation comes as the committee quietly continues its investigation and prepares for a new set of hearings next month. Lawmakers and staff have been interviewing witnesses and compiling a final report in recent weeks after a series of hearings in June and July shed new light on Trump’s actions before and after the deadly riots — and no response as the violence continues. Capital.

If he cooperates, Gingrich would be one of more than 1,000 witnesses interviewed by the committee, along with dozens of Trump friends. The committee’s eight hearings this summer featured not only testimony from live witnesses, but also video interviews with some of the former president’s closest associates, cabinet secretaries and even family members. The panel is expected to resume hearings in September, ahead of the midterm elections.

In a letter to Gingrich, Thompson said the former Georgia lawmaker exchanged emails with Trump’s top aides in which he provided “detailed input” into television ads encouraging the public to contact state officials and pressuring Joe Biden to reverse Trump’s losses. . “To that end, these ads were intentionally aired in the days leading up to December 14, 2020, the day electors in each state meet to vote for president and vice president,” Thompson wrote.

This comes as Georgia election officials face intimidation and threats of violence.

In a Dec. 8, 2020, email to White House aides, according to the committee, Gingrich wrote: “The goal is to inflame the nation with new verifiable information that the American people have never seen before. … If we provide information, the American people are somehow convinced and That increases their anger, then they will put pressure on MLAs and governors.”

The panel also cited an email from Gingrich to Meadows and then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone on November 12, 2020, days after the election: “Is there someone in charge of coordinating all the voters? … Contested voters (d) meet on December 14th and Send ballots for contests where the house has to decide.”

On the evening of January 6, after the Capitol cleared and Congress resumed certifying Biden’s victory, Gingrich wrote Meadows at 10:42 p.m. He asked about letters from concerned state legislators that “exonerate voters,” the committee says.

“Surprisingly, the attack on Congress and the activities prescribed by the Constitution did not stop your tireless efforts,” Thompson wrote.