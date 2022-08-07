Jamp recalls batch of 40mg atorvastatin tablets due to potential latex contamination

Jamp Pharma Corporation is recalling a large number of Jamp-Atorvastatin 40mg tablets due to potential latex contamination.

Health Canada Advisory Board said on Saturday that a piece of latex was found in one atorvastatin tablet on a batch of MHC1403A.

The department urged those taking atorvastatin – usually to treat high cholesterol and prevent heart attacks – to double check at a pharmacy to make sure the pills are not from an affected lot.

According to him, the use of latex can lead to anaphylaxis.

Health Canada added that it was monitoring the company’s recall in Bushehrville, Queensland “and will keep Canadians informed if any new health risks are identified.”