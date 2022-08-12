Jamie Foxx reprises his role as Dad, a vampire hunter in Netflix’s terrifying ‘Day Shift’

(CNN) “Day Shift” is about vampires, but in one of those Frankenstein-like movies cobbled together from used parts, Jamie Foxx is a family man version. Marvel’s Blade, a mash-up with horror and baddie comedy. It’s the kind of star-driven vehicle that gives Netflix clear advantages even if, qualitatively speaking, it doesn’t deserve to see the light of day.

Indeed, Fox is clearly a favorite of the Netflix algorithm and likes to cash his checks after starring in a movie “Project Power” and sitcoms “Daddy stop embarrassing me!” In the last two years, the latter was inspired and produced by his daughter, Corinne Fox.

Parenthood is again at the center of the plot, as it is in “Day Shift,” which could easily be titled “Dad: Vampire Slayer.” Foxx plays Bud Jablonski, a bounty hunter (he masquerades as a pool cleaner) struggling to make ends meet, suddenly given a big cash-in motivation: his ex (Meagan Good) is planning to move away from Los Angeles with their young daughter. (Zion Broadnax).

Unfortunately, Bud has a bad relationship with the International Vampire-Hunting Union, which tries to catch his union representative Seth (Dave Franco), a nervous office worker, riding with Bud and violating the code that allows him to torpedo them. His career. This leads to a lot of bickering, bickering and, unfortunately, pants-wetting, a new-if natural low-brow response to the prospect of getting him killed.

“Day Shift” appears to exist mostly for the violent, martial-arts-flavored fight sequences (these vampires are unexpectedly susceptible to punches in the face), but after the first encounter in which Bud dispatches an “old woman” that’s much more than what came out, less because of the abundant action. Income is received.

