If you closed your eyes and listened to the latest episode of the “Rap Radar” podcast, who would you listen to?

It was the 45th President Donald J. Trump or Academy Award-winning Jamie Foxx’s voice?

If you’re confused, you might not be alone, as Fox has offered up a grotesque impersonation of Trump, using catchphrases like “fake news” to fuel his riff.

In a podcast with Snoop Dogg to promote his Netflix movie “Day Shift,” Foxx is seen getting into character, gesticulating in a manner reminiscent of Trump and yelling “excuse me” every time someone interrupts him.

Snoop Dogg, seated next to Fox, was seen sharing a laugh with podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller.

Foxx, who plays Mike Tyson in the Hulu movie ‘MIKE’, is certainly respected for his impressions. Seven years ago during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, the actor was able to implement John Legend’s amazing music-effect.

In the same interview, Legend got into his Doc Rivers voice, with Rivers’ signature breathy-tone as he went on a long rant imitating the Philadelphia 76er’s head coach.

Foxx has been praised on social media for her Trump skills. One user wrote, “I think this is the best vocal impression of any POTUS I’ve ever heard, not just Trump. And I can’t think of a close second.” Another commented, “He’s especially ‘excuse me!’

Foxx certainly isn’t the first person to impersonate former President Trump.

Notably actor Alec Baldwin, who played the former president on “Saturday Night Live” and even won an Emmy-Award for his role.

