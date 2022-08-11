New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

James White announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

The three-time Super Bowl champion running back, who played his entire eight-year career with the New England Patriots, announced his retirement on Twitter.

“Thank you Mr. Kraft, Coach Belichick and the entire Patriots organization for giving me the opportunity to make my childhood dream come true. To play my entire career for the same franchise in front of the best fans in the NFL, an incredible blessing and honor,” White said in a statement.

White grew up in Florida and went to college at the University of Wisconsin. As a Badger, he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2010 and was a two-time member of the second-team All-Big Ten teams in 2010 and 2013.

During his college career, White rushed for 4,015 yards, an average of 6.2 yards per carry and 45 touchdowns. As a receiver, White caught 73 receptions, totaling 670 yards and scoring three receiving touchdowns.

In 2013, White rushed for 1,444 yards, averaged 6.2 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns while establishing himself as a dual threat. That same season, he caught 39 passes for 300 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

White was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 draft round.

The Patriots used White more as a receiver as he amassed 381 catches for 3278 receiving yards in his career, compared to 319 rushing attempts for 1278 yards.

He finished his career with 36 regular-season touchdowns.

Although White did not play a large role in the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LIII victories, he was instrumental in their epic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

In that game, White ran the ball six times for 29 yards and caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a receiving touchdown along with two rushing touchdowns.

White scored the Super Bowl-winning touchdown in overtime.

Last year, the running back played in just three games, caught 12 passes for 94 yards and ran the ball 10 times for 38 yards and a touchdown.

White was on the Patriots’ physically able to perform (PUP) list before retiring on Thursday.