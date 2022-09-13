new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

James Taylor opens the White House’s Inflation Reduction Act ceremony.

The six-time Grammy Award winner, 74, sang “Fire and Rain” in front of the White House on Tuesday afternoon. Taylor sat in a navy-blue blazer and gray hat, playing his guitar in front of the cameras and the crowd.

Taylor has shared her views on politics in the past. Former President Barack Obama shared that he believed the musician was Obama, according to the rules Greatest president of all time.

“I’ve been watching politics since (Dwight) Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson, since the dinosaurs walked the earth, and Obama is my favorite, favorite president,” Taylor said in a 2016 interview. I’m very proud that he represents my country and I think he represents me — I think he represents the America that I know.”

The analysis suggested that the inflation reduction legislation would reduce annual inflation by just 0.1 percentage points

The pop icon performed “America the Beautiful” at Obama’s second inauguration in 2013 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the former leader in 2015.

Obama isn’t the only politician Taylor has supported. The singer said that she supported Hillary Clinton when she was running in 2016.

“And aside from the fact that she’s a running woman, she’s the right person. … The whole point — black or white, male or female, gay or straight, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, atheist — doesn’t matter. These other connections,” he said. said “Our country needs to come together and the question is, ‘Is this public servant going to bring us together?’ And I think she is.”

Signed by President Biden Inflation Reduction Act “The American people won and special interests lost” with the new law, which became law in August.

“With this legislation, the American people won and special interests lost,” Biden said at the time. “This administration began in the midst of a dark time in America … a once-in-a-century pandemic, devastating unemployment, clear and present threats to democracy and the rule of law, doubts about America’s future — yet we didn’t give up, we didn’t give in, and we didn’t give in.”

Biden Instead, the law “delivers results to the American people.”

“We didn’t tear down. We built. We didn’t look back. We looked forward,” Biden said. “And today, today, provides proof that America’s spirit is powerful. America’s future is bright and America’s promise is real. And the beginning is now.”

The bill, passed by the Senate in early August and passed by the House of Representatives shortly after, sums up the $369 billion to $437 billion for investments in “energy security and climate change.” Senate Democrats.

Brooke Singhman of The Associated Press and Fox News contributed to this report.