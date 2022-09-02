James Tarkowski: “We’re not just here to fight people”

TThanks to a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in May, James Tarkowski experienced the passion and brutality of the Merseyside derby four months later. It was the goal that kept Everton top-flight status into their 69th year and ultimately left their first signing of the summer unhealed.

“It will never leave me. Never,” said the Burnley relegation defender last season. “I was very proud to play for this club and I wanted to leave at a high level and stay in the league would be a great success. It was such a disappointment that I couldn’t.

“I’m not the type to ever get super short or super tall in football, I’ve always tried to stay balanced in everything. But within a few days after [being relegated] I was really depressed. I was disappointed and, in fact, I am still disappointed to this day. It has a big impact on the people in the club and it’s not good. I’m just happy to see that they’ve responded well this summer and I hope they get back into the league soon.”

Tarkowski was leaving Turf Moor despite Burnley’s status coming to the end of his contract. As a free agent with two England caps and 194 Premier League appearances, the 29-year-old attracted wide interest but was set to join Everton after one conversation. Whatever Frank Lampard said paid immediate dividends with Tarkowski’s credibility, his strength and the quality of his possession that improved his defense.

Why Everton? “The manager. He was a big factor,” the Manchester native replies. knew me as a player, my strengths and my character, he thought I would do a good job here.

James Tarkowski, then of Burnley, fights Saeed Benrahama of West Ham in December 2021. Photograph: Craig Bro/Reuters

“I know the size of the club since it’s from the northwest. Coming here, I feel even more than I thought. After last year and relegation, I felt like I needed a reboot. I saw the talent in the team and felt that something special could be built. What [another relegation struggle] never crossed my mind. I understand the size of this club and where it needs to be and where it needs to be. I want to be a part of it and we’re looking up, not down.”

However, Everton have not won the Premier League this season and have not beaten Liverpool at Goodison Park since 2010, when Roy Hodgson was the opposition’s manager. Darwin Nunes is available again for Liverpool after serving a three-match ban for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen and showing defenders across the country he can take the bait. Tarkowski says the topic was discussed with Conor Cody, who will also make his Merseyside derby debut, although not in the colors he imagined as a child, but believes the Uruguay international won’t repeat his mistake.

“I think it will be on most of the weekend,” Tarkowski says. “He knows that with the derby coming up, if he plays, he will be expecting people right at him and I’m sure his manager will be there to make sure he’s on. Everyone has moments in their careers, especially at a young age, when you lose your head for a minute, but you learn from experience and I’m sure he will.

“I’m not going to beat around the bush and be his best friend and high-five him, but I expect him to turn on right away. You must control yourself, including us. We want to go out and show passion, get involved and get around them, but it has to be done in a controlled way because we know that on days like this you can be warned and removed.

“Any derby is going to be intense, especially the Merseyside derby, but we’re not just here to fight people. We need to show that side of our game and our spirit, but we have a lot of talent on our team. Just look at some of the goals we’ve already scored and some of the games we’ve shown. We are still working on it, we are still working on it and find confidence in it. So far, we’ve shown great grit as well as talent, and both sides of our game will be required this weekend.”