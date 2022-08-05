New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

James Franco is stirring up controversy again with news that he has been cast as former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the new film “Alina of Cuba,” according to Deadline . It was one of his first acting roles after suing Franco Sexual misconduct in 2019. But the sex scandal isn’t the only reason people are upset with the casting news.

The film follows the story of Castro’s illegitimate daughter, Alina Fernandez, who doesn’t know who her powerful father is until she’s 10 years old.

Shortly after the announcement, the actor John Leguizamo He shared his anger over the casting on social media.

He wrote, “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us and even stealing our stories?”

James Franco paid $2.2M to settle sexual misconduct lawsuit

The Colombian-born actor wrote of Franco, “He’s not Latino!”

Franco has Portuguese and Swedish ancestry on his father’s side, as well as Russian Jewry on his mother’s side.

Leguizamo’s social media commentary continued with his condemnation of the industry, writing, “Hollywood and streamers don’t belong! Boycott! It’s f’d up!”

This isn’t the first time Hollywood casting has angered potential viewers.

Starring Scarlett Johansson”Ghost in the Shell“Motoku Kusanagi is a character who first appeared in a Japanese manga.

Others were upset and questioned why Emma Stone Played a Hawaiian woman In “Love”.

Leguizamo’s representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.