Democratic strategist James Carville pushed back against CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday over concerns about Democrat interference in the Republican primary.

Acosta questioned the ongoing policy of Democratic factions promoting “extremist Republicans” during the primaries to ensure their presence in the midterm elections.

“There’s been a lot of debate in Democratic circles about whether that’s a good idea. Democratic campaigns and outside groups have seen efforts to tilt the playing field in their favor by supporting extreme Republican candidates. In some of these critical races across the country, the idea is that it will be easier for Democrats to win, Acosta said.

“But on the contrary,” he warned. “If the vote doesn’t go their way, you’re going to have conspiracists, election deniers and the like in some key places.”

Although Acosta questioned whether Democrats were “playing with fire,” Carville expressed no concerns about the strategy.

“The idea of ​​a political campaign is to win an election. It works in its own interest,” Carville said.

He added, “I have done the same thing. I will do the same thing. I see no moral or ethical problem in doing it. I think the most opposition to it is mainly from the pontifical class above the coast. I see nothing wrong with it. And You try to do everything you can to help your candidate or your party win the election. And that’s pretty simple, and that’s what the DCCC is trying to do.”

Several mainstream media outlets, including MSNBC and USA Today, have called Democrats a “dangerous political game” for pushing the policy. A Washington Post column in June accused Democrats of “dark money groups” for hypocritically saying “Trumpism” is a threat to democracy while supporting former presidential candidates.

MSNBC, CNN, Washington Post condemn promoting Trump-backed candidates: ‘dangerous game’

“Sometimes it backfires, sometimes it doesn’t work. Well. You know, people do stupid things from time to time, but I wholeheartedly support the idea of ​​getting involved in the primaries to help them nominate the stupidest, stupidest extremist. Do. Can,” Carville said.

During the segment, Acosta aired a clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defending her strategy of backing certain Republicans in primaries to benefit Democrats.

“I said we want a strong Republican Party, not a cult of personality. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a strong Democratic Party as well. And the political decisions that are made there are made for our victory. The election because we think it’s between the Democrats and the Republicans. The difference is so stark now that we have to win,” Pelosi said.