Democratic strategist James Carville on Wednesday blasted the media for covering “both sides” equally while Republicans are “bad” while Democrats are “just stupid.”

Appearing on camera with The Hill, Carville lashed out at the stupidity of the Republican Party. “The problem with the Republican Party is, they’ve got really stupid people who vote in their primaries. And … really stupid people demand really stupid leaders,” he said.

Asked what Democrats could do to combat these “stupid” people, Carville soon criticized the media for promoting “bipartisanship.”

Carville said, “And let me say that, when they say, ‘James, we have crazy people, but, look, you have your crazy people, you know, what pronouns you have, vegetarianism and stuff.’ The problem is that the people who believe that are idiots. Well? The people who believe that the election was stolen and have the right to storm the Capitol, which is overwhelmingly Republican, are bad. Our people are kind of idiots. are.”

He continued, “Racism is evil, misogyny is evil. I’m sorry, a pronoun is fine with me, fine, if you want to be a vegetarian, I don’t care, you want to eat, fine, but it’s not – it’s the same No. Is it okay? Not like that. And yet the media is plagued by bipartisanship, ‘You have your crazy and they have their crazy. What’s the difference?’ A lot.”

Carville has criticized Democrats in the past for “woke” and blamed them for their loss in the Virginia gubernatorial election in November. While he continued to insult them during the segment, he emphasized that his problem was not so much the “evil” “crazies” in the Republican Party.

“These people have the ability to provoke. They have the ability to trick the police, come up with the three worst words in the English language, probably stupid things like that. And, you know, let’s get rid of Abraham Lincoln, that takes a while. To really come up with that. Smart guy. The vast majority of Republicans don’t believe in evolution. The vast majority of Republicans follow Donald Trump and no matter how crazy he is. But we pay a high price for our 11%. People make more than 65% of them, and for a guy like me, that’s amazing. Carville said.

Various liberal journalists have called on the mainstream media to stop reporting on “both sides” of a political issue, suggesting that Republicans should be treated harshly. CNN’s Brian Stelter promoted a Los Angeles Times column that claimed journalists were failing the public because of “bipartisanship.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Carville also praised Mar-a-Lago’s coverage of the raid on Donald Trump’s home. He claimed it “could be the biggest story since 9/11”, saying it was “not going anywhere”.