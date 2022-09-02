New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

James Brolin shares some of the details behind his 24-year marriage Wife, Barbra Streisand. According to the actor, one of the keys to the success of their marriage is good discussions.

“I think everyone should be a negotiator,” Brolin told PEOPLE. “Everyone has to be patient and know when to walk.”

The actor added that the best words of wisdom he’s ever had about relationships came from Connie Sellecka, who played Brolin’s love interest on the ’80s television series “Hotel.”

“But Sellecca taught me something I’d never done before, but it was a great idea,” Brolin shared. “Call a shrink six months before you get married and you two sit down with him. So after you get married, if you ever need a tune-up, it’s not a problem with one of the people. [Otherwise] It is always said by one of the people[ing]’We have to go see something like that,’ and someone else says, ‘I’m not going,’ and that ruins everything,” Brolin told the publication.

This is not the first time talking about the actor Key negotiation skills His marriage to Streisand.

“I think we’re both very opposites and very good negotiators. I see her in one color and say, ‘No, it’s another color.’ And then we’re able to negotiate around that,” Brolin told Fox News in 2018.

Brolin and Streisand married in 1998 after meeting on a blind date. Brolin was previously married to Jane Cameron Agee and John Smithers. He has three children, Josh Brolin, an actor He played Thanos in various Marvel movies and Jess with his ex-wife Agee and another child Molly from his relationship with Smithers.

What is Streisand? Formerly married to Elliott GouldShe shares it with her son, Jason Gould