It’s a busted-up old car you probably won’t want to fix. At least it looks like a battered old car.

The Aston Martin DB5 used in the filming of “No Time to Die” is being auctioned by Christie’s in September to raise money for charity.

It is one of 60 James Bond-related places on offer at London’s Sixty Years of James Bond event celebrating the film franchise.

The silver coupe is one of 10 exact replicas of the 1964 DB5, built by Aston Martin for use as stunt cars in the film.

The film’s special effects and action vehicles supervisor, Chris Corbold, told Fox News Autos that they bought and damaged many of the original cars, of which only about 1,000 were made, the survivors were worth more than $1 million and the most valuable were their owners.

This example is one of two stunt cars equipped with all the gadgets, including a smoke screen system and fake Gatlng guns emerging from behind its headlights. Its sides were made to show off scrapes and scuffs from a chase scene filmed on the streets of Matera, Italy.

While the DB5s look like the ones Bond has been driving for decades on the outside, the interior has been stripped down and fitted with stunt seats, a roll cage and other equipment. It’s not certified for driving on public roads, but Christie’s estimates it will sell for more than $2 million.

A little more affordable and completely street legal is the 1981 Aston Martin V8, which was also featured in the movie and is valued at $700,000.

Corbold said it was his favorite because it was included as a callback to the one used in the chase across a frozen lake in the Timothy Dalton Bond film “The Living Daylights.”

“I’m very nostalgic for the V8 Vantage because I was responsible for that sequence with the original in Austria, and it’s very nostalgic for me to have it back in this film,” says Corbold.

Modern Aston Martin fans also have a chance to bid on the 2018 DBS Superleggera driven by Lashana Lynch’s character Nomi, who inherits the 007 status from Bond at the start of the film.

Proceeds from the auction will go to 45 charities, including many aided by British intelligence agencies and special forces.