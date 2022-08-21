Jamaican migrant workers in Ontario wrote an open letter comparing living conditions to “systematic slavery”.

Jamaican migrant farm workers in the Niagara region wrote an open letter to the Jamaican Department of Labor asking for more support in the face of what they call “systematic slavery” days before the death of a migrant worker in Norfolk County.

Garvin Yapp, 57, of St. James, Jamaica, died Sunday in an accident with a tobacco picker at Berlo’s Best Farm in Norfolk County, a two-hour drive southwest of Toronto.

The province confirmed his death. The Van Berlo family, who run Berlo’s Best, said they were devastated by Yapp’s death, adding “they didn’t lose an employee, they lost someone they thought was part of their family,” family lawyer Bernard Cummins told CBC Toronto.

In a statement Tuesday, the Jamaican Department of Labor expressed “deep sadness” and said Jamaican Labor Minister Carl Samuda will visit farms in Canada that employ Jamaican workers under the Seasonal Farm Workers Program (SAWP) this week.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government said in a statement that it “expresses its deepest condolences” to Yapp’s family, friends and colleagues, and added that the investigation into the death was a provincial matter.

In its own statement, the Ontario Department of Labor, which is tasked with investigating the case, said the investigation is ongoing.

Two other Jamaican workers and a Mexican worker also died this week, according to the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change (MWAC).

“It’s like we’re in jail”

“In its current form, the Seasonal Farm Worker Program (SAWP) is systematic slavery,” the workers wrote in their open letter.

The letter was sent to the Jamaican Observer, where excerpts were published on Monday. The workers said they sent the letter to Samuda on 11 August.

“Jamaicans have been coming for generations, our colleagues from the Caribbean and Mexico as well, and there have been no significant changes since the launch of the program,” the workers said.

Carl Samuda is Jamaica’s Minister of Labor and Welfare. The ministry said it will visit farms in Canada this week that participate in the seasonal farm worker program. (Government of Jamaica)

The workers wrote that they were afraid to directly share their grievances with Samuda for fear of being kicked out of the SAWP. They also said workers in Mexico and the Philippines share the same grievances.

The workers described the living conditions as so bad that the rats eat their food. They live in overcrowded rooms with cells, no privacy, and lack dryers to dry their clothes after rain, they write.

“It feels like we are in a prison,” the letter says.

Regarding working conditions, the workers wrote that they were “treated like mules” and punished for not being fast enough. They said they were exposed to hazardous pesticides without adequate protection and were abused by their superiors.

“They physically intimidate us, destroy our personal property and threaten to send us home,” the letter says.

“This is very similar to the reality of the migrant agricultural worker program in this country,” said MWAC Executive Director Syed Hussan. “Working on farms in Canada is a disaster for human rights.”

Syed Hussan, executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, says federal immigration policy is the root cause of the migrant worker crisis. (SHS)

Santiago Escobar, national spokesman for the United Food and Trade Union, says it’s a nationwide problem. As a result, the union asked the federal government to make union representation a condition of issuing temporary permits to foreign workers.

“With a union, these workers could exercise their labor and human rights,” Escobar said.

It is also asking the provincial government to include agricultural workers in its labor laws and offer workers a flexible path to permanent residence.

“We need to give them representation, better work permits and a path to residence,” Escobar said. “With their help, workers will be able to overcome all the abuses they face.”

Husan agrees.

“As long as we have a temporary immigration system, agricultural workers will be exploited,” he said. “Farm workers themselves are calling for a system of full and permanent immigration status for all.”

He says workers fear that standing up for their rights will lead to homelessness, job loss and deportation. Workers’ permits are currently tied to their employer, Husan said.

Hussan says labor laws will help, but farm workers will not be able to claim their rights under those laws without full and permanent immigration status.

“This is an ongoing crisis that is a direct result of federal immigration policy,” he said.