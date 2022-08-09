Jamaal Williams’ ‘Hard Knocks’ Clip Gets Detroit Lions Fans Jacked For HBO Series

If Detroit Lions If he wins three games again, Jamaal Williams will never recover.

That’s all he cares about.

That’s the vibe he tearfully shared with his teammates before a training camp practice at Allen Park. The clip, which quickly went viral Monday afternoon, is doing its part to hype HBO’s “Hard Knocks” show after the Lions debut Tuesday night.

“Minimum effort today,” Williams began, as teammates all gathered around him. “Don’t give up, don’t feel tired. When you’re tired, think about last year and think about that (expletive) record! Every time I’m tired or I think I can’t go anymore, I think about that. (expletive) record! It wasn’t last year! It wasn’t us! We can do it! Cheer up! I’m excited about this, I care about you. Best, let’s go! Lions on three.”

‘Hard Knocks’ Premiere:How to watch the Detroit Lions and coach Dan Campbell’s HBO debut

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

In his first year under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions went 3-13-1 last season. They are winless in their first 11 games.

Williams, the Lions’ No. 2 running back De’Andre Swift, Had a solid year last seasonSigned as a free agent and was his first with the team after leaving the rival Green Bay Packers.

He was a quick favorite in Detroit, throwing and catching passes with fans during warmups before games. After the Matt Patricia-Bob Quinn era wrecked the franchise, you can see why Campbell and Holmes would want to bring him here as they labored over the rebuild.

You can bet Holmes and Campbell, a big-time motivator, absolutely love the passion Williams shares with the team.

Williams, 27, carried 153 times for 601 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and three touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 157 yards in 13 games in 2021.

He was a fourth-round pick out of BYU in 2017.