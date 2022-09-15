New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Seattle Seahawks will be without Pro Bowl safety Jamaal Adams for the rest of the season, as he will need surgery to repair the injury, according to a report.

Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon during the team’s win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and he will now consult with multiple doctors to see who will perform the surgery and when, according to the NFL Network.

Adams limped off the field in the first half and appeared to be in significant pain. After the initial tests in the medical tent, he needed a cart to get him to the locker room because his night was over. The Seahawks are expected to place him on injured reserve soon.

It’s a blow to the Seahawks defense, especially this early in the season. Adams, who the Seahawks traded to the New York Jets before the 2020 season, is a versatile piece who can play anywhere at safety.

Now the 26-year-old must look forward to the 2023 season.

The Seahawks signed Adams to a four-year, $70.58 million contract extension last year before the 2024 season.

Adams had 9.5 sacks, 83 tackles (11 for loss), one forced fumble and three passes defensed in his first year with the Seahawks — a solid year for the former sixth overall pick of the Jets. But he has yet to play a full season in Seattle, appearing in 12 games that first season, 12 last year and now just one in 2022.

His last full season in the NFL was 2018, a Pro Bowl year with New York. He had 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

To fill his roster spot, the Seahawks went to the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad and signed cornerback Teez Tabor.

Tabor was a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2017 and started five of the 22 games he played in his first two seasons. But he was waived in 2019 and didn’t play in a regular-season game until last year against the Chicago Bears (six games).