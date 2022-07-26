New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jalen Ramsey could enter training camp this summer. After a long, grueling season that ended with a Super Bowl title, the Los Angeles Rams 2 1/2 weeks at UC Irvine allowed the All-Pro cornerback to rest his body and his surgically repaired shoulders.

Instead, Ramsey was among his teammates at Camp Fields on Monday. Even when he’s not practicing, Ramsey is basically serving as another assistant coach, imparting knowledge and tips to the Rams’ young defensive backs.

“I know the playbook like the back of my hand, so I carry the (play) script, so I can help the other guys,” Ramsey said.

“I know star, corner, any position in the secondary,” he added. “So I can know exactly the play, so I can know specific techniques that I think they need to use, or to help them, if they’re down on the play, (understand) why they’re hit. With them as soon as they come off the field, we get to the meeting room. I don’t have to wait until.”

Ramsey’s commitment to overall success has not diminished at all with a Super Bowl ring on his finger, as he made clear in his first extensive public comments on the events offseason.

It was initially expected that Ramsey would be on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start camp, meaning he would not be able to practice. But last weekend the Rams changed course after realizing they wanted Ramsey on the field, and he was excited.

“I thought I was doing them a favor by putting me on the PUP, just giving them a roster spot,” Ramsey said. “So I thought, ‘Cool, I’m not a puppy anyway, so let’s get to it.'”

He showed his commitment to the Rams last season as Los Angeles won nine of the last 10 games en route to the title. Ramsey earned his third career All-Pro selection, a role he attributes to his formidable abilities on the Rams’ defense.

After the Rams finished celebrating, Ramsey immediately got back to work by assessing his injuries and setting a self-imposed deadline to undergo surgery. He wanted to be fully healthy for the visit from the Buffalo Bills to Los Angeles in Week 1, and he made his offseason decisions accordingly.

“I was hoping some things would heal on their own, give it some time and not hurt it by hitting it every Sunday, but it didn’t work out that way,” Ramsey said. “It’s a little too messy, a little too messy in there. It needs to be cleaned up and made new again.”

Both Ramsey and coach Sean McVay expect Josh Allen and the defensive back to be physically ready to face the Bills. By taking an active role in training camp practices, Ramsey is doing his part to make sure his defensive teammates are ready to help him.

Los Angeles must identify a new starting cornerback in the preseason to replace Darius Williams, who received big free-agent money from Jacksonville after playing 80% of the Rams’ snaps last season — more than any other defensive player except All-Pros Aaron Donald and Ramsey. . The Rams also must select a starting nickelback, decide on two starting safeties after injury woes last season and prepare the four defensive backs the team drafted last spring.

Ramsey is eager to help before and after he gets back in uniform.

“I have to be strict with my rehab schedule and be smart about how I’m doing and how I’m feeling,” Ramsey said. “Honestly, I have to be the master of my body and know what limits I can push and what limits I can’t push. But there’s no doubt in my mind, I’ll be ready when the time is right.”