YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul has a new opponent for his upcoming October fight.

“The Problem Child” will face 47-year-old former UFC fighter Anderson Silva, according to a report. TMZ Sports. Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and currently holds the longest title reign in UFC history. He is Paul’s most challenging opponent to date.

Since retiring from MMA in 2020, Silva has been involved in several fights and currently holds a record of 3-1. Boxer Tito Ortiz was knocked out in his last bout. His only loss came 20 years ago, In 1998. Silva defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in June 2021.

However, Paul remains undefeated with four career knockouts since his debut in 2018. The YouTuber’s list of tone-deaf fighters includes former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, as well as ex-NBA player Nate Robinson.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions announced on social media on Tuesday that he will reveal his opponent and the exact date of the fight later this week. If the fight goes ahead, it will be the first match since December 2021 after knocking out Paul Woodley.

Paul has canceled three separate bouts in the past few months. UK boxer Tommy Fury pulled out of their scheduled dates on two separate occasions due to a problem obtaining a visa. Hasim Rahman Jr., who was scheduled to fight Paul last month at Madison Square Garden, failed to make the agreed-upon weight.

It is now clear where Paul’s match with Silva will take place.