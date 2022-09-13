New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

While Jake Paul appears to have set his sights on Nate Diaz for his next fight after Anderson Silva, he passed up the chance to step into the cage with Diaz’s brother, Nick.

Nick Diaz was mentioned as a possible opponent for Paul before he booked his October 29 fight with YouTube star-turned-boxer Silva.

Diaz is Nate’s older brother and fought as a middleweight in the UFC. He lost his most recent bout against Robbie Lawler and headlined UFC 183 against Silva in January 2015.

But the opportunity to enter the Octagon to fight Diaz was dismissed by Paul.

“I don’t know man. The money is in boxing. But it might be interesting. I’ll get in the cage with Nate Diaz. But first we’ll box. I haven’t trained one day in MMA. Maybe one day I’ve kicked in the gym. But I’m a boxer,” Paul told Fox News on Monday. Said to Digital.

In August, Paul said on the “TimboSugar Show” podcast that his brother Logan “could take Nick out.”

Paul is 5-0 with four knockouts. He beat Askren and Woodley twice. He also beat Alison Gibb and Nate Robinson.

His fight with Silva is set for Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. This fight can be seen on Showtime PPV.