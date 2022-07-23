New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With Arizona signing Kyler Murray to a contract extension worth more than $230 million this week, there’s still one NFL quarterback left for his payday: Lamar Jackson.

We’ve reported throughout the offseason that Jackson and the Ravens have discussed a deal, but nothing has been signed yet. Ravens veterans are set to report to training camp on Tuesday.

One person who thinks Jackson deserves a new contract now – and a bigger one than Murray – is professional fighter turned YouTube sensation, Jake Paul. “Lamar Jackson deserves that Murray money plus plus,” Paul told his 4.3 million Twitter followers on Friday.

Jackson responded to Paul, calling him “my boy”.

While Jackson has previously said he’s content to play out the final year of his rookie deal and bet on himself this upcoming season, this isn’t the first time he’s publicly mentioned a new deal.

A few weeks ago, Jackson and his agent changed their Twitter bios to a meme that read “I want $,” something Jackson denied was related to his contract situation.

Owner Steve Biscotti described Jackson’s contract situation as “special as hell” when asked in March. Biscotti also stated that a new contract is unlikely this offseason.