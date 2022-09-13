New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jake Paul sure knows how to push other fighters’ buttons and UFC great Nate Diaz was not spared after the boxer’s press conference with Anderson Silva ahead of their bout.

Paul and Diaz have been linked to a future match, with one of his friends also hinting that he will be attending the October 29 event as he is on the card. On Monday, Paul told Fox News Digital that a fight with Diaz is “something fans want to see.”

“Absolutely. I think it’s a huge fight. I think it’s a fight the fans want to see. There’s beef, there’s talk. And I’m the real king of Stockton. If he wants the crown, he’s going to come and take it,” Paul said.

Diaz, 37, is from Stockton, Calif., and Paul poked fun at his hometown UFC fighter. Paul has been teasing a Diaz fight for over a year.

He said that Diaz is one of the opponents he wants to fight after Silva.

“We’ll see. There’s a lot of names out there. I’m focused on Anderson on October 29th. But Nate Diaz is out of his contract. A lot of social media people are talking. So, let them knock me out for some money if they want, I’m disappointed,” Paul said. .

The 37-year-old’s time with the UFC may be over as his contract expired without the two sides coming to an agreement on an extension. Diaz appeared and won “The Ultimate Fighter 5” in 2007 and quickly rose through the ranks. He had memorable fights against Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor.

He has already announced plans to start his own promotion outside of the UFC. But McGregor also opened the door to a trilogy bout. McGregor is recovering from a broken leg he suffered in his last bout against Dustin Poirier.

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show these UFC fighters how to take over and own another sport the way you want to do it,” Diaz said.

“Because Conor McGregor doesn’t know how to do it, and none of these other fighters know how to do it, so I’m going to go out there and take over another organization, another career. The best of it, and then I’ll come back here to get another UFC title. It’s the best fight in the world.”

Paul’s fight with Silva is set for Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. This fight can be seen on Showtime PPV.