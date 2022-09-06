New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After several cancellations, Jake Paul finally has his next opponent.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to face UFC legend Anderson Silva on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix.

“Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen,” Paul said in a statement. “Just over a year ago he outlasted boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and showed the world why he is often referred to as the greatest fighter of all time.”

Paul is hungry to get back in the ring, but he notes that he will only return against some select opponents.

“Every expert, from MMA to boxing, says Jake Paul Anderson won’t fight Silva. Jake Paul Anderson is afraid of Silva and Jake Paul Anderson will lose to Silva. Also, for all the non-believers – Jake Paul Anderson is fighting Silva,” he said. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time.”

While Silva is 47 years old and not in his prime, he is still widely considered one of the best MMA fighters and is 3-1 as a pro boxer. While in the UFC, he defended his middleweight championship 10 times and holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history (2,457 days). His last MMA bout was on Halloween 2020.

With each of their celebrity statuses, Silva thinks this fight will be remembered forever.

“I believe this will be the biggest fight of the year and will truly make history in sports forever,” he said in a statement.

Paul has not fought since December and was set to face Tommy Fury at Madison Square Garden last month, but Fury said he had travel issues coming to the United States. Fury was replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr., but he had weight problems.

Silva last beat Tito Ortiz in just 82 seconds on September 11 last year.

The fight will be contested at 187 pounds and will be available via Showtime pay-per-view.