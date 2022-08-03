type here...
Jake Gyllenhaal to star in Amazon Prime’s ‘Road House’ remake

(CNN)Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is helping bring back a cult classic.

Gyllenhaal is set to do star In the remake of “Road House” for Amazon Prime.
According to a synopsis, the film will be a “re-imagining” of the 1989 film that starred. Patrick Swayze. “The Bourne Identity” director Doug Liman will direct.
    The new film follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who “works as a bouncer in a rough roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that all is not so in this tropical paradise,” according to a press release.
      ” Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it’s a big, fun, broad-audience movie,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate with this great cast, led by Joel (Silver), Doug and Jake Gyllenhaal, and to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”
      Liman said, “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the legacy of my beloved Road House. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”
        The movie stars Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lucas Gage and others.
          It will begin production in the Dominican Republic this month. It will stream on Prime Video upon release.

