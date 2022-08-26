New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Philadelphia Phillies ended a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-0 victory Thursday night, but tempers ran high with outfielder Jake Fraley before the night ended. Getting into a serious confrontation with a fan.

A video of 27-year-old Fraley approaching angrily is doing the rounds on social media A fan at Citizens Bank Park During the fourth inning.

It’s unclear what the dispute was about, but a man in the stands was heard saying, “You got the wrong guy,” while Fraley yelled, “Tell him to shut the f— up.”

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Several fans walked out of the ballpark as a result of the argument.

Frawley was in him First season with the Reds After the team was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in March.

He went 0-4 with two strikeouts in the Reds’ brutal loss on Thursday. Cincinnati now travels to Washington, DC to begin a three-game set with the Nationals.