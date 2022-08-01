Jair Bolsonaro Fast Facts

(CNN)Take a look at the life of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
personal
Date of Birth: 21 March 1955
Place of Birth: Campinas, Brazil
Birth Name: Jair Messias Bolsonaro
Father: Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, dentist
mother: Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro
Marriage: Michel Bolsonaro; Ana Cristina Valle (divorced); Rogeria Bolsonaro (divorced)
Children: Michelle Bolsonaro with: Laura; Anna Cristina Valle with: Jair Renan; With Rogeria Bolsonaro: Flavio, Carlos and Eduardo
Education: Agulhas Negras Military Academy, 1977
Military: Army, Capt
Religion: Roman Catholic
Other facts
A conservative provocateur, Bolsonaro has a tendency to make inflammatory statements. His rhetorical targets include women and the LGBTQ community. In 2003, he told a congresswoman that she did not deserve to be raped. During a 2011 interview with Playboy magazine, Bolsonaro said he was unable to love a gay child. He has expressed a sense of nostalgia for Brazil’s past as a military dictatorship.
Bolsonaro served seven terms as a congressman in the Chamber of Deputies. While in Congress, his top priority was protecting and promoting citizens’ gun ownership rights Christian Values and getting tough on crime. “A cop who doesn’t kill isn’t a cop,” he said in 2017.
Bolsonaro changed his party affiliation several times, eventually campaigning for the presidency as a member of the Social Liberal Party.
When Bolsonaro took office, Brazil was suffering from chronic economic turmoil and growing insecurity. His ascent was preceded by corruption scandals that rocked political and financial institutions. During his inauguration speech, Bolsonaro vowed to transform Brazil into a “strong and prosperous country”.
timeline
1986 – Bolsonaro wrote an opinion column for Veja magazine that criticized the Brazilian military’s pay system. He is then disciplined for disobedience.
1989-1991 – Councilman for Rio de Janeiro.
1991-2018 – Congressman representing Rio de Janeiro in the Chamber of Deputies.
22 July 2018 – Bolsonaro has announced that he is running for president.
15 August 2018 – Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s former president, announced that he had submitted the necessary documents to register as a Workers’ Party candidate to run against Bolsonaro. Lula da Silva campaigns from prison, where he is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.
September 1, 2018 – Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court barred Lula da Silva from running for re-election while in prison. Finally, Fernando Haddad, the former mayor of São Paulo, ran as the Workers’ Party candidate.
6 September 2018 – Bolsonaro has been stabbed Stomach during a campaign rally. He spends more than three weeks in the hospital recovering.
7 October 2018 – Voters voted in the first round. Although Bolsonaro wins more votes than Haddad, he does not cross the 50% threshold. A runoff is set in the second half of the month.
October 28, 2018 – Bolsonaro wins the runoff. Displays the final tally Bolsonaro 55.13% and Haddad 44.87%.
1 January 2019 – Bolsonaro took the oath of office. On the same day, he issues a series of executive orders. An order could potentially remove many LGBTQ civil rights protections by removing LGBTQ issues from the list of cases handled by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights. Another order empowers the Ministry of Agriculture to designate indigenous lands, paving the way for agricultural development in previously off-limits areas.
15 January 2019 – Signs an executive order temporarily removing regulations limiting gun purchases to only individuals who provide justification for owning a gun. This rule gave the police the power to approve or deny gun sales.
28 January 2019 – Officials say Bolsonaro has undergone a successful surgery To remove the colostomy bag he had been fitted with after the stabbing four months earlier.
28 February 2019 – Met Bolsonaro Venezuelan Opposition Leaders and The self-proclaimed interim president of Brasilia, Juan Guaido. During a joint news conference, Bolsonaro pledged Brazil’s support to ensure “democracy is restored in Venezuela”.
3 May 2019 – Bolsonaro’s spokesman announced that the president A trip to New York has been cancelled. where he was to be honored with the Person of the Year Award from the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce. The tour was canceled due to political controversy. The event’s original host venue, the American Museum of Natural History, canceled and some corporate sponsors dropped out. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called Bolsonaro a “dangerous man”.
7 May 2019 – Bolsonaro signed the executive order Relax gun control restrictions. The executive order makes it easier to import firearms and increases the amount of ammunition a person can buy each year.
11 July 2019 – During the press conference, Bolsonaro says he wants his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, To serve as ambassador to the United States. He says that Eduardo is friendly with children US President Donald Trump.
23 August 2019 – Bolsonaro announces plan Sending troops to fight Forest fire Sweeping through Amazon rainforest.
26 August 2019 – At the G7 Summit in France, French President Emmanuel Macron Announces $20 million emergency fund to help Brazil with fires Bolsonaro responds that he cannot accept Macron’s “motives behind the idea of an ‘alliance’ of G7 countries to ‘save’ the Amazon, as if we are a colony or no man’s land.” Then the argument goes to market A Facebook user posted a meme mocking Macron’s wife’s appearance on Bolsonaro’s page and the president jokes, “Don’t insult the guy…haha.”
8 September 2019 – Bolsonaro underwent a hernia operation to treat complications from previous surgeries as he recovered from the stab wound.
24 December 2019 – Band tells the TV network that he was hospitalized overnight after falling at the presidential palace on December 23. He says he had memory loss, but has recovered.
April 19, 2020 – Bolsonaro joined the rally in the nation’s capitalwhere protesters called for an end Corona virus Quarantine measures and some requested military intervention to shut down Congress and the Supreme Court. He later defends his involvementHe said he was not calling for military action against other branches of the country’s government.
23 June 2020 – Bolsonaro has been ordered by a federal judge in Brazil to wear a face mask in public or face fines. The decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District, where the capital is Brasilia.
July 7, 2020 – Bolsonaro announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19A few months after virus reduction.
16 March 2021 – A Brazilian court ordered Bolsonaro to pay damages to a journalist After he made a comment questioning her credibility.
27 April 2021 – Senate of Brazil An inquiry into the federal government’s response to Covid-19 was launched on Tuesday.
14 July 2021 – is Bolsonaro Admitted to hospital to find out cause of abdominal pain due to persistent hiccupsAccording to Brazil’s Special Secretariat for Social Communication.
3 December 2021 – Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into Bolsonaro’s false claims People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 may be at higher risk of infection Aids. The inquiry was launched in response to a request by the country’s parliamentary commission that is investigating Bolsonaro’s government’s response to the pandemic.
3 January 2022 – Bolsonaro has been hospitalized with an intestinal obstructionLatest medical issues related to his 2018 heritage.
29 June 2022 – A Brazilian court has given this decision Bolsonaro to pay Brazilian journalist 35,000 reais (about $6,700) in “moral damages” 2020 after making sexist comments about her.