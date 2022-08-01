Jair Bolsonaro Fast Facts

(CNN) Take a look at the life of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Date of Birth: 21 March 1955

Place of Birth: Campinas, Brazil

Birth Name: Jair Messias Bolsonaro

Father: Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, dentist

mother: Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro

Marriage: Michel Bolsonaro; Ana Cristina Valle (divorced); Rogeria Bolsonaro (divorced)

Children: Michelle Bolsonaro with: Laura; Anna Cristina Valle with: Jair Renan; With Rogeria Bolsonaro: Flavio, Carlos and Eduardo

Education: Agulhas Negras Military Academy, 1977

Military: Army, Capt

Religion: Roman Catholic

A conservative provocateur, Bolsonaro has a tendency to make inflammatory statements . His rhetorical targets include women and the LGBTQ community. In 2003, he told a congresswoman that she did not deserve to be raped. During a 2011 interview with Playboy magazine, Bolsonaro said he was unable to love a gay child. He has expressed a sense of nostalgia for Brazil’s past as a military dictatorship.

Bolsonaro served seven terms as a congressman in the Chamber of Deputies. While in Congress, his top priority was protecting and promoting citizens’ gun ownership rights Christian Values ​​and getting tough on crime. “A cop who doesn’t kill isn’t a cop,” he said in 2017.

Bolsonaro changed his party affiliation several times, eventually campaigning for the presidency as a member of the Social Liberal Party.

When Bolsonaro took office, Brazil was suffering from chronic economic turmoil and growing insecurity. His ascent was preceded by corruption scandals that rocked political and financial institutions. During his inauguration speech, Bolsonaro vowed to transform Brazil into a “strong and prosperous country”.

1986 – Bolsonaro wrote an opinion column for Veja magazine that criticized the Brazilian military’s pay system. He is then disciplined for disobedience.

1989-1991 – Councilman for Rio de Janeiro.

1991-2018 – Congressman representing Rio de Janeiro in the Chamber of Deputies.

22 July 2018 – Bolsonaro has announced that he is running for president.

15 August 2018 – Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva , Brazil’s former president, announced that he had submitted the necessary documents to register as a Workers’ Party candidate to run against Bolsonaro. Lula da Silva campaigns from prison, where he is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.

6 September 2018 – Bolsonaro has been stabbed Stomach during a campaign rally. He spends more than three weeks in the hospital recovering.

7 October 2018 – Voters voted in the first round. Although Bolsonaro wins more votes than Haddad, he does not cross the 50% threshold. A runoff is set in the second half of the month.

October 28, 2018 – Bolsonaro wins the runoff. The final tally displays Bolsonaro 55.13% and Haddad 44.87%

1 January 2019 – Bolsonaro took the oath of office. On the same day, he issues a series of executive orders. An order could potentially remove many LGBTQ civil rights protections by removing LGBTQ issues from the list of cases handled by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights. Another order empowers the Ministry of Agriculture to designate indigenous lands, paving the way for agricultural development in previously off-limits areas.

15 January 2019 – Signs an executive order temporarily removing regulations limiting gun purchases to only individuals who provide justification for owning a gun. This rule gave the police the power to approve or deny gun sales.

28 January 2019 – Officials say Bolsonaro has undergone a successful surgery to remove the colostomy bag he had been fitted with after the stabbing four months earlier.

3 May 2019 – Bolsonaro's spokesman announced that the president's trip to New York has been cancelled, where he was to be honored with the Person of the Year Award from the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce. The tour was canceled due to political controversy. The event's original host venue, the American Museum of Natural History, canceled and some corporate sponsors dropped out. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called Bolsonaro a "dangerous man".

7 May 2019 – Bolsonaro signed an executive order to relax gun control restrictions. The executive order makes it easier to import firearms and increases the amount of ammunition a person can buy each year.

8 September 2019 – Bolsonaro underwent a hernia operation to treat complications from previous surgeries as he recovered from the stab wound.

24 December 2019 – Band tells the TV network that he was hospitalized overnight after falling at the presidential palace on December 23. He says he had memory loss, but has recovered.