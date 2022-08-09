New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

At one time, Jai Alai was as popular as horse racing and greyhound racing in the United States, where the average fan could walk into a casino, bet on a match and watch in real time.

Jai Alai, a sport played mostly in Spain, France and other Latin American countries, arrived in the US at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis and spread across the country to many cities in Florida, Connecticut and Rhode Island, and as far west as Las Vegas.

Although Jai Alai has been referenced in pop culture in TV shows like “Black Mass,” “The Simpsons” and video games like “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” the sport has been reduced to a fronton in the Magic City. The casino in Miami is also known as the “Yankee Stadium of Jai Alai”.

However, reports of the sport’s demise appear premature.

The Magic City has emerged as a Jai-Alai destination for top-flight Jai-Alai athletes from across the US, Spain, Philippines, France and Mexico. While the head-to-head and doubles season is currently underway, the league is also set to bring back Battle Court for its second season. The four teams, Cesta Cyclones, Chula Chargers, Rebot Renegades and Wall Warriors will compete in a nine-week season starting September 23 and play singles and doubles matches, which will end on November 18.

To the uninitiated, Jai Alai may seem like the new pro sports league on the block, similar to Ultimate or Cornhole. However, it is one of the oldest sports in the world – created in the 1800s.

Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of Magic City Casino, explains the sport wonderfully.

“It’s like racquetball on steroids,” Savin told Fox News Digital, “It’s a three-sided court and our front and back walls are made of concrete.”

In the head-to-head format, players compete against each other in one-on-one or two-on-two matches. Players or teams must win two out of three sets played to six points. Unlike tennis, there is no deuce or advantage, and ball speeds can reach up to 150 mph.

Certainly a high level of athletic ability is required.

Miami Casino saves the beloved Jai Alai from extinction

“An analogy we sometimes use is that a baseball player has to catch and throw with his gloved hand. So imagine that guy is catching it with his left hand, and then he can’t transfer to his right and throw. He has to throw. The baseball to the base or back to home plate with his gloved hand,” Savin said. He explained.

“It requires tremendous athleticism. Players are very, very skilled because you have to play the game right-handed. You have to play left-handed. If you’re a lefty, and we have a lot of lefties on the roster, they have to learn to catch. And throw with their right hand.”

In an effort to attract a larger audience, Magic City partnered with Jai-Alai Bet Rivers. Sports fans can bet on the game through the app in several states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Virginia, Illinois and Iowa, as well as parts of Mexico and Canada. The league recently announced a streaming deal with ESPN3.

The league has also grown on social media, boasting more than 130,000 followers on TikTok over the past six months.

Magic City Jai-Alai offers another twist to break away from the major professional sports leagues in North America – the average Joe can own a team. It costs $100,000 to sponsor a team for a season. Some of the team owners include Chris Cote, of “The Don Le Batard Show with Stugotz” podcast, and South Florida radio personality Kay Marie.

“For the owners who write checks from their own bank accounts, they’re playing for a cash prize if their team wins a championship,” Savin said, adding that some of the $50,000 in donations are also going to the owners’ charities. choice

“One of the families that’s coming back for a second season and buying in, even though they’re writing the check themselves, is designating Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for $50,000 if they win this year,” Savin said. “They don’t even pocket the money and try to recoup their investment. They give 100% to charity. It’s a good thing and one of the things we’re really trying to do is build community. Jai Alato.”

Magic City Jai-Alai’s Battle Combat begins its second season as the NFL and college football take center stage on TV, radio and podcasts. MLB is also wrapping up preparations for the playoffs, and the regular seasons of the NBA and NHL are taking shape.

So, why should the average sports fan tune in to a Jai-Alai match?

“I think there are two reasons,” Savin said. “I look at LIV Golf, and we follow these things closely, and it’s amazing, and it’s out of (Saudi Arabia) and they’re giving away literally hundreds of millions of dollars. But two things about us is if you’re a sports fan … the ability to become an owner in the sport is great. .

“Essentially, the athleticism in playing Jai Alai is probably more than any other sport we can think of. I mean, you have the ball going 150 mph. All (the players) wear helmets — no padding. They’re not like hockey players or hockey goalies or football players. It’s a ball going 150 mph, you’re wearing a helmet, and it’s coming at you, and you literally have seconds to react, make a catch, and make a return throw. If it comes off the wall, how do you angle yourself? To me, people watch this sport in person or on TV. I think when you see it, you get an appreciation for the greatness of the players.”

Lindsey Savin, director of communications for the league and Scott’s daughter, agreed with the feeling of incredible athleticism.

“Jai Alai is such an exciting sport to watch, and I feel like being a sports fan at the ground level and being able to follow all of these athletes’ careers and watch them get better and better and pick your favorite players. And it’s been fun to really be a part of this evolution of this sport from the beginning,” she told Fox News Digital. “There’s nothing to argue about. It’s a really exciting sport to watch.”

Scott Savin says players are essentially competing for the love of the game.

“They’re not paid like basketball players or football players or baseball players. They’re not making millions of dollars. The average player makes about $50,000-55,000. The top guys make a little over $100,000,” he said. Every person in the locker room appreciates the ability to be a professional athlete.

“I think they’re all part of the effort to save a sport that was in Florida or Connecticut in the eighties, where usually 10,000 people a night came to watch Jai Alai. Both the athletes and the athletes put in a huge effort. All of us behind the scenes are trying to save something that’s so valuable and make it financially viable and expand it. Our The goal is to go to more teams, more cities, more countries and get Jai Alai back to what it was in the eighties.”