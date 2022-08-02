New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The NFL preseason officially kicks off this Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, but two of the biggest stars will be absent for the contest.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced 2021 first-round picks Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In recent years, more starters, especially quarterbacks, have seen limited action in the preseason, and the Jaguars are getting in on the craze.

Still, it might surprise some that Lawrence, who led the NFL with 17 interceptions last year, would sit this early. Pederson said Lawrence looked good during practice and the team is confident in last year’s first overall pick.

“Trevor’s been getting great looks here in practice,” Pederson told reporters. via NFL.com“And (we) think he’s in a good place.”

Atenne, the 25th overall pick last year, missed the entire 2021 season after injuring his foot in the preseason. So it makes sense that Jacksonville wouldn’t risk anything else.

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence excited to work with Doug Pederson: ‘His resume speaks for itself’

Instead of using the game as an opportunity to give some players warm-up reps, Pederson is using the game instead to evaluate other parts of his roster.

“It’s still an evaluation time, we’re still evaluating our roster,” Pederson added. “We have a lot of young guys and we want to see them in game situations.”

The game begins Thursday at 8 p.m. and will be Pederson’s first game as a head coach since being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2020 season.

Week 1 will be Etienne’s NFL debut and will bring the two Clemson Tigers back together.