closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The NFL preseason officially kicks off this Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, but two of the biggest stars will be absent for the contest.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced 2021 first-round picks Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In recent years, more starters, especially quarterbacks, have seen limited action in the preseason, and the Jaguars are getting in on the craze.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball to Travis Etienne during training camp at Episcopal High School on July 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball to Travis Etienne during training camp at Episcopal High School on July 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Still, it might surprise some that Lawrence, who led the NFL with 17 interceptions last year, would sit this early. Pederson said Lawrence looked good during practice and the team is confident in last year’s first overall pick.

“Trevor’s been getting great looks here in practice,” Pederson told reporters. via NFL.com“And (we) think he’s in a good place.”

Atenne, the 25th overall pick last year, missed the entire 2021 season after injuring his foot in the preseason. So it makes sense that Jacksonville wouldn’t risk anything else.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne runs during a preseason game against the Saints on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne runs during a preseason game against the Saints on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(AP Photo/Derrick Hingle)

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence excited to work with Doug Pederson: ‘His resume speaks for itself’

Instead of using the game as an opportunity to give some players warm-up reps, Pederson is using the game instead to evaluate other parts of his roster.

“It’s still an evaluation time, we’re still evaluating our roster,” Pederson added. “We have a lot of young guys and we want to see them in game situations.”

The game begins Thursday at 8 p.m. and will be Pederson’s first game as a head coach since being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2020 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence drills during practice on July 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence drills during practice on July 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(AP Photo/John Roux)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Week 1 will be Etienne’s NFL debut and will bring the two Clemson Tigers back together.