closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Another United States Football League standout signed with an NFL team on Sunday as training camps opened around the league.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced the signing of quarterback Kyle Slaughter. The Jaguars released quarterback EJ Perry with a non-football injury. Sloter will now have a chance to compete for the backup spot behind Trevor Lawrence.

New Orleans Breakers' Kyle Slaughter (10) passes the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Birmingham Stallions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on June 25, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

New Orleans Breakers’ Kyle Slaughter (10) passes the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Birmingham Stallions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on June 25, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.
(Jason Miller/USFL/Getty Images)

Slaughter was an All-USFL selection after his first season with the New Orleans Breakers earlier this year. He passed for 1,798 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games. He led the Breakers to the playoffs, losing to the eventual champion Birmingham Stallions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sloter was 22-for-40 with 328 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the playoff loss and did enough to pique the Jaguars’ interest.

Kyle Slaughter of the New Orleans Breakers warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Bandits at Protective Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Birmingham, Ala.

Kyle Slaughter of the New Orleans Breakers warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Bandits at Protective Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Birmingham, Ala.
(Michael Reeves/USFL/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old enters Jaguars camp with some NFL experience. He was the best quarterback in Northern Colorado and signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Raiders Davante Adams suggests Derek Carr is a Hall of Famer

He bounced from the Minnesota Vikings to the Arizona Cardinals to the Detroit Lions to the Chicago Bears to the Las Vegas Raiders and returned to the Vikings before finding himself with the USFL’s Breakers in the spring.

Lawrence could be the starting quarterback of the future. No. on the slotter depth chart. 2 looking to bounce off CJ Beathard as a quarterback. Jake Luton is also in the team.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball to James Robinson (25) during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball to James Robinson (25) during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
(Michael Reeves/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Jacksonville is 3-14 in 2022 and the team enters the 2022 season with new head coach Doug Pederson.

Jacksonville’s training camp began Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.