Another United States Football League standout signed with an NFL team on Sunday as training camps opened around the league.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced the signing of quarterback Kyle Slaughter. The Jaguars released quarterback EJ Perry with a non-football injury. Sloter will now have a chance to compete for the backup spot behind Trevor Lawrence.

Slaughter was an All-USFL selection after his first season with the New Orleans Breakers earlier this year. He passed for 1,798 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games. He led the Breakers to the playoffs, losing to the eventual champion Birmingham Stallions.

Sloter was 22-for-40 with 328 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the playoff loss and did enough to pique the Jaguars’ interest.

The 28-year-old enters Jaguars camp with some NFL experience. He was the best quarterback in Northern Colorado and signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

He bounced from the Minnesota Vikings to the Arizona Cardinals to the Detroit Lions to the Chicago Bears to the Las Vegas Raiders and returned to the Vikings before finding himself with the USFL’s Breakers in the spring.

Lawrence could be the starting quarterback of the future. No. on the slotter depth chart. 2 looking to bounce off CJ Beathard as a quarterback. Jake Luton is also in the team.

Jacksonville is 3-14 in 2022 and the team enters the 2022 season with new head coach Doug Pederson.

Jacksonville’s training camp began Sunday.