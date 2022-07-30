New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mewis Cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars After missing three field goal attempts Friday, one of them hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo.

According to an ESPN report, Thursday’s mistake came after several days of fighting.

Mewis, signed after going undrafted by the Jaguars, hit Campo on one of his attempts while the former head coach was talking to a team official.

Campo served as the head coach of the Cowboys from 2000-2002.

Josh Lambeau sued the Jaguars, alleging emotional distress Caused by an urban mayor

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco tweeted a picture of Campo on Friday, joking that he was “alive and fine” after being hit in the shoulder.

The Jaguars later announced the team waived Mewis and signed Elliott Frye. Three NFL games For the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears.

Frye was the all-team leading scorer at South Carolina with 359 points.