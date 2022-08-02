New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After Deshaun Watson was suspended, Jacoby Brissett was given the reigns as the Cleveland Browns’ Week 1 starter.

This is not unfamiliar territory for the 29-year-old. He has started 37 games in his career — his first in 2016 with the New England Patriots while Tom Brady was suspended.

He had previous experience and he was “ready to go.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This is where I’ve been in my career,” Brissett told reporters Tuesday. “There’s nothing I don’t know. I’m ready to go whenever my number is called, and that’s the case at this point.”

Watson was suspended for six games, but the length is still up in the air as the NFL decides whether to appeal the decision.

That means Brissett will be the Browns’ starting quarterback, whether in the short or long term.

Deshaun Watson’s suspension detailed in disciplinary officer’s 16-page report

Brissett replaced Andrew Luck with the Indianapolis Colts after his sudden retirement and plugged in as the Miami Dolphins quarterback when Tua Tagovailoa was injured last season.

He is constantly the next person, and his previous experience prepares him for his next journey.

“Since I’ve been in this league, it’s been the next guy up,” Brissett said. “So that experience obviously requires not only playing but also a mindset of understanding — you have to be ready whenever your number is called.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As a starter, Brissett is 14-23. For his career, he has a 60.7 completion percentage with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 60 total games.