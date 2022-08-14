IIt was revealed this week that Chelsea’s new owners are investing in a massive refurbishment of Stamford Bridge, with work including a refurbishment of the West Stand and plans for new murals around the stadium that will leave fans excited about what the future will look like. lead the club.

This is an encouraging step for the new regime. Admittedly, there has been no update on an increase in Stamford Bridge’s capacity to 41,600 that would help Chelsea close the revenue gap to rivals with much larger ground, but the speculation is long-term. The board turned to Janet Marie Smith, whose work to improve some of the most famous sports facilities in the United States includes renovating Dodger Stadium, home to the Boeli-led Major League Baseball consortium, the Los Angeles Dodgers. improve the gaming experience for fans.

However, these fans can be forgiven for their concern as they leave Fulham Broadway tube station and head down Fulham Road on Sunday. As you can imagine, now is not the right time for Chelsea to take on a resurgent Tottenham. Oddly enough, given that Spurs were well behind the pace when they lost three times to Chelsea last January, it seems like they have switched roles: while Spurs are feeling calm and level-headed after moved away from their usual approach under Daniel Levy by quickly sorting out their transfer business, the season seems to have almost crept up on Chelsea, who are still on the hunt for signings with less than a month to go.

Much of Chelsea’s scramble for reinforcements in attack and defense has to do with the mistakes made under Roman Abramovich. Still admire the negotiation skills of Marina Granovskaya? Or people will look at the state of the defense and wonder how Granovskaya, who is often described as the most powerful woman in football when she led Chelsea recruiting on behalf of Abramovich, managed to lose Andreas Christensen and Antonio Ruediger on free transfers a year after selling Fikayo Tomori. Mark Gaia and Kurt Zoom?

There are uncomfortable questions to think about. Was it really a good idea to spend £97.5m on Romelu Lukaku last summer? The Belgian striker returned to Internazionale on loan two months ago, apparently inspiring Timo Werner to push for his own reunion. The German, who moved to Stamford Bridge for £47.5m two years ago, returned to RB Leipzig on a £25m deal last week. Thomas Tuchel, who wants to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should look at Antonio Conte’s attacking possibilities and despair. The Spurs already had Harry Kane and Son Heung Min; now they have depth in Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Dejan Kulusevski.

Chelsea are comparatively weak in the last third. The front three of Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz look modern and agile, but what about the players on the bench? Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech want to leave. Christian Pulisic is unreliable. Armando Broja is not tested at the highest level.

Raheem Sterling’s £50m move to Chelsea was a big statement of intent, but recruitment to the club was mixed. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Not surprisingly, Tuchel often tried to hide his disappointment. The German was irritable during Chelsea’s pre-season tour of America. He is becoming increasingly impatient with Chelsea trying to get some of their targets, especially when Barcelona stepped in to sign Brazilian winger Rafinha from Leeds.

To be fair, Böli, who took over the role of interim sporting director following the departures of Granovskaya and Petr Cech, the club’s former technical and performance adviser, ended up at the very bottom. The American is learning on the job and his intention remains to appoint a new director of football, with former Liverpool human resources chief Michael Edwards a key target.

Someone of Edwards’ caliber will help. Chelsea’s set was mixed. The signing of Sterling for £50m from Manchester City was an important statement of intent and talks with Napoli for a £33.8m deal for Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly went quickly while Boli played an important role in the purchase of Mark Cucurella from Brighton and a £20 million deal. who brought 18-year-old midfielder Karni Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

Money is not the problem. Chelsea have agreed a deal worth up to £62m for Cucurella, who will compete with Ben Chilwell at left wingback and give Tuchel another option at left centre-back, and has yet to be finalized. In addition to Aubameyang, they are looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofan. The costs could reach £300m if the three arrive.