Jacob Hoggard to face trial again in northeastern Ontario sexual assault case

WARNING: This article contains graphic material and may refer to those who have been sexually assaulted or know of someone who has been sexually assaulted.

Another sexual assault case involving Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is set to return to court today in northeastern Ontario.

In March, Hoggard was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The court appearance comes as the singer is on bail awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.

In June, Hoggard was found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident that took place in a Toronto hotel room in the fall of 2016.

A sentencing hearing in the case is scheduled for early October.

Hoggard was found not guilty of the same crime against a teenage fan.

Support is available to anyone who has been sexually abused. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or Canada End Violence Association Database. Call 911 if you are in imminent danger or fear for your safety or the safety of others.

