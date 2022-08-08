New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jacob deGrom struck out 12 in the sixth inning of his second season to lead the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Sunday for their 12th win in 14 games.

Pete Alonso drove in two runs and finished the first-place Mets with 19 strikeouts — including three off a two-hitter from closer Edwin Diaz. They took four of five from Atlanta in their NL East showdown, extending their division lead over the defending World Series champions to 6 1/2 games.

“Going out there was kind of emotional. I haven’t taken the mound in over a year,” deGrom said. “I had to take a second and pull myself together.”

Pitching at home for the first time in 13 months, the dominant deGrom (1-0) struck out his first 17 batters — with 12 strikeouts — before retiring ninth-inning hitter Ehire Adrianza with two outs in the sixth. That ended the longest perfect-game bid of deGrom’s career.

Dansby Swanson made it 5-2 with a two-run homer on the 76th and final pitch off deGrom.

“He’s really good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I’m good, God, there’s nothing wrong with him.”

The two-time Cy Young Award winner missed the final three months of last season with a right forearm strain and sprain, then was shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. He finally returned Tuesday in Washington, recently throwing one run ball over five innings in a rare Mets loss.

“It’s a really good thing for us to go through,” deGrom said. “The goal is to keep it going.”

New York fans had to wait a little longer than expected for deGrom to go to work as the start of the game was delayed by 20 minutes due to rain. However, once the game started, deGrom did not disappoint the Citi Field crowd of 37,717.

The 34-year-old ace received a standing ovation before he stepped onto the mound and his first pitch was a 99 mph fastball that Swanson lofted into right field for the out. The right-hander struck out Matt Olson on four pitches, each of which hit 100 mph or faster.

“It was fun,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “(deGrom) is at the top of his game.”

Making his 200th major league start, deGrom finished with the most strikeouts by a Mets pitcher this season. As shadows loomed over the infield in the early afternoon, the Braves struck out every one of his first 18 sliders.

After Saturday’s upset of a split doubleheader, Atlanta has lost three in a row all year. The previous team to go the longest without a three-game skid was the 2001 Seattle Mariners, game no. A four-game slide of 147-150 set a major league mark of three straight without a loss. Elias to Sports Bureau.

The Mets scored four times against rookie Spencer Strider (6-4) in the third as deGrom silenced Atlanta’s bats.

Brandon Nimmo led off with an infield single and Francisco Lindor advanced to third on a single to center. Alonso delivered a two-run double into the third-base bag. Daniel Vogelbach walked and the two burly sluggers chugged home on Mark Canha’s double to left-center.

“It’s easy to have fun when we’re playing because it’s a great atmosphere,” Alonso said.

Strider needed 79 pitches to complete 2 2/3 innings in the shortest start of his career.

“A lot of weird hits,” Strider said. “They’re having a lot of luck right now. That’s great. It’s August. (We’ll) see how things go in October.”

New York added a fifth run when Jeff McNeil scampered home on a wild pitch.

Joely Rodriguez struck out a career-high four in a season-high 2 1/3 innings in relief of deGrom. Diaz struck out three batters in the ninth for his 26th save, ending the two-hitter.

For the second straight game, Mets fans taunted the Braves with a tomahawk chop in the ninth inning.

Record book

New York matched the franchise mark for strikeouts in a nine-inning game. David Cone (1991) and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver (1970) each fanned 19 in a complete game for the Mets. … With his 1,523 career strikeouts, deGrom passed Yu Darvish (1,517) for the most by a major league pitcher through his first 200 games.

Trainer’s room

Braves: OF Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched from the lineup late with lower-body soreness. He left as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and stayed in the game for the final two innings. … C Travis d’Arnaud (right lower leg) is in a walking boot after Alonso slid hard into him on a play at the plate. X-rays were negative and d’Arnaud is expected to return to the lineup later this week.

Mets: LHP Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery) continues to progress. Although there is no timetable yet for his return, manager Buck Showalter indicated Lucchesi could be a bullpen option upon his return.

Next

Braves: After an off day, RHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.09 ERA) took the mound Tuesday as Atlanta opens a two-game series at Boston. He will be opposed by LHP Rich Hill (4-5, 4.52).

Mets: RHP Chris Bassitt (8-7, 3.61 ERA) will start at home Monday night when New York opens a three-game series against Cincinnati. RHP Justin Dunn made his first season start for the Reds after being sidelined since June 2021 with a shoulder injury. Dunn grew up on Long Island, not far from Citi Field, and was a first-round draft pick by the Mets out of Boston College.