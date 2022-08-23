type here...
Jacksonville State’s Jack Dawson Arrested for Assaulting Former Troy Teammate

Jack Dawson, a punter on the Jacksonville State football team, was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including sexually assaulting a former teammate, Troy Municipal Court Supervision Officer David Hennigan confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Dawson, a former member of the Troy University football team who is now a punter on the Jacksonville State football team, turned himself in to authorities in Troy and was released on a signature bond a short time later.

Dawson, who received the summons on July 29 at Jacksonville State’s football practice field, is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5.

According to Hennigan, Dawson faces three warrants for his arrest in connection with separate incidents when Dawson played at Troy during the fall of 2020.

The first warrant, dated October 2020, alleges that Dawson Davis forcibly sodomized his roommate with a pool cue as he lay on the floor in the field house, causing bleeding and bruising.

A second warrant, dated November 2020, alleges that Dawson picked up the same teammate, carried him outside and threw him onto the pool deck of an off-campus residence, resulting in a large bruise on the player’s right side.

The third warrant refers to an off-campus fight in December 2020 in which Dawson punched a teammate seven times in the face, breaking his nose.

Dawson transferred to Jacksonville State after the 2020 season and was the Gamecocks’ starting punter for the 2021 season. He was listed on the GameCox roster as of Monday afternoon.

Jacksonville State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

