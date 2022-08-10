New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will need live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Jay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner), the first-year Jaguars coach announced Wednesday.

“It’s a new scheme, new faces, new people he’s working with and a new center,” Pederson said. “So looking at it all together and making some crisp plays, some good execution and try to score, try to score some points and get them.”

Pederson expects the starters to play “a couple series” against the Browns in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars fielded most of their first team guys in last week’s 27-11 loss to Las Vegas in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Jacksonville didn’t get on the scoreboard until late in the third quarter and didn’t find the end zone until the waning minutes. The defense, meanwhile, allowed 159 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

“This week I’m going to let the starters play, you know get their feet wet a little bit in this football game with a couple series,” Pederson said. “Nothing too crazy, nothing too long. But want to get them a feel for the game and get them out there and work in game situations.”

Pederson will hold one starter — James Robinson (Achilles tendon) — as well as rotation receivers Jamaal Agnew (hip) and Lavisca Chenault (skin string). Kirk can also sit outside. The team’s top free-agent signing sprained an ankle in Monday’s practice and is working out Wednesday.

second year Running back Travis EtienneHe missed his rookie year last August with a preseason foot injury and will play his first game since.

“We’ve seen a lot here in practice, but now you’re under the lights and the crowd and all that kind of stuff,” Pederson said. “It’s a different feeling and that’s why you do it, right, why you practice for all those scenarios. He’s one of the guys we want to see.”

NOTES: LB Devin Lloyd (hamstring), a first-round draft pick from Utah, will not play. Pederson hopes he’ll be back next week. … RTs Javon Taylor and Walker Little will be alternate reps with the first-team offense against the Browns. It’s one of the team’s few starting jobs up for grabs in camp. … Reserve LT Badara Trior and DE Jeremiah Ledbetter will miss some time, Pederson said.