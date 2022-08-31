Jacksonians face long lines and water shortages in frustrating water quest

Enlarge this image switch title Brad West/Getty Images

Brad West/Getty Images

JACKSON, Mississippi. Beatrice Gilmore has been trying to distribute water throughout the city since her taps almost completely lost pressure on Monday. She drove for hours to the outlets and waited in line, but stocks ran out just a few cars ahead of her. So she was excited on Wednesday when she finally got one case of water for herself and her sister.

“I’ll take a sponge bath!” she was laughing. She will also use it for drinking and cooking, a welcome alternative to the canned food she’s been reheating all week. Another man in line said that all he and his son ate was cereal.

Historic rainfall and flooding led to a drop in pressure at Jackson’s main water treatment plant on Monday. This left people with only a trickle of water—Gilmour says her water is “brownish”—or none at all. President Biden has declared a natural disaster requiring federal assistance, and the state is sending in the National Guard. But until that happens, the demand for bottled water far exceeds what is available.

When Gilmour received one of the last cases, a long line of cars still snaked around the parking lot of the Walmart that had donated the water. It passed in an hour, but Major Ethan Frizzell of the Salvation Army said that another water truck would be coming soon.

“With gas prices and problems, we don’t want to take more time from people than is necessary to meet such a basic human need.”

Water shortages have also led to the closure of school buildings and businesses, changing the lives of people like Ayesha Stevenson.

She went to the parking lot plumbing with her 5-year-old and 7-year-old kids in the back seat because they are now learning remotely. Schools boil water to prepare breakfast and lunch bags. The poverty rate in Jackson is 25% and many families rely on these school meals. Stevenson works as a cook at the Waffle House restaurant, which has had to close, so she’s been off work for the third day on Wednesday without a paycheck. She said she needed to find something to make up for this loss.

But her biggest disappointment is that this is just the latest in a series of water crises. Since the previous year at the beginning of last year – after a record frost in February – Stevenson has no longer returned to tap water because her children are sick.

“I can’t even imagine myself drinking it,” she says. But “you go broke all the time buying food and water. It is very expensive”.

At an evening news conference, Gov. Tate Reeves said 600 Mississippi National Guard troops would be deployed on Thursday for a larger distribution of bottled water and hand sanitizer.

“I know it’s not easy and it’s not fair that some of you have to deal with this,” he said. “In fact, this is a huge burden that you, as citizens, do not have to bear.”