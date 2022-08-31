New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Heavy rains cause severe flooding in Mississippi.

With rain sweeping the state, the Jackson State University football team is now scrambling to prepare for its season opener Sunday at home against Florida A&M.

The flood waters caused problems at the water treatment plant and many people in the city, including the football team, did not have access to clean water.

The team’s head coach — Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — Taken to Instagram To share the problems faced by his team.

“We don’t have water. Water means we don’t have air conditioning. We can’t use toilets. We don’t have water, so we don’t have snow. It puts a lot of burden on the program. . . Right now, we’re operating in crisis mode.”



Jackson explained more, while trying to find the right living conditions for his players.

“I need to get these kids off campus, put those who live on campus and those who live in the city of Jackson into a hotel so they can properly shower and take care of their needs. Make sure all of our kids. Our kids have all the necessities of life in the next few days until this crisis is over.” Make sure there are.”

Up to 180,000 Jackson residents The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is ready to receive potable and non-potable water for an unknown period of time. The National Guard is also being called in to assist.

The Red Cross opened a temporary shelter Jackson Police Department Training Academy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.