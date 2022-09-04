New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Deion Sanders’ Jackson State football team faced many problems amid the Mississippi floods.

He said the team was in “crisis mode” before the season opener against Florida A&M — which had moved from Mississippi to Florida — as many members of the team lacked reasonable living conditions, many without clean water.

Sanders was forced to evacuate some of his players from campus and accommodate them in a nearby hotel.

But Sanders is no stranger to tumultuous times as a team’s head coach — he was brought on in September 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“AD brought me in during the pandemic. Then it was tumultuous,” Sanders said By the Shadow League. “It’s touch and go. Whether you’re going to play this week or next week. Whether we want players to be eligible or not. … Dealt with the blizzard. Now we’re dealing with a water crisis. One thing I’ve decorated and I’ve gathered, Jackson, Mississippi, is resilient.”

With Jackson natives still in need of plenty of help, Sanders thinks his team — which went 11-1 last year — can be the heroes their city relies on.

“All they need is a little bit of hope. Let them see a little light and they’re going to move on to the next day,” he said. “And I promise you they’re going to be there. Nobody’s complaining. Nobody’s tripping. They’re going to be uncomfortable because they want the information. The governor, the mayor is doing a fantastic job for me to support that.”

“You get sound bites, so you don’t really hear the whole story. But all they need is hope and desire. And guess what? The Jackson State University football team gave it to them. And we plan to give it to them.”

More than 160,000 people in the city are still without clean drinking water.