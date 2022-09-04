New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Dean Criswell said Sunday that there is no clear timeline for when residents of flooded Jackson, Mississippi, will have clean drinking water.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Criswell said it’s “still too early” to say when the Mississippi capital of 150,000 will have full access to clean water.

“I think we have a lot to learn about what it takes to keep that plant going,” Criswell said.

Heavy rains and flooding of the Pearl River in late August exacerbated problems at one of Jackson’s two treatment plants, reducing pressure across the city where residents were already under boil water orders due to poor quality.

“This is not OK for the residents of Jackson, Mississippi,” the FEMA administrator said. “And so our focus needs to be on what we need to do today and in the coming days to make sure we get safe drinking water back, but to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Criswell said FEMA has worked to come up with temporary solutions to help Jackson increase water pressure “so people can at least flush their toilets” and provide bottled drinking water.

Residents fear the city’s water woes will send more consumer dollars away from Jackson and its crumbling infrastructure to the outskirts of the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.