Jackson, Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says federal funding to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan is “inadequate” to address the city’s water infrastructure.

Lumumba appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

He added that “coordinated efforts” are needed to end the water crisis.

“When can your residents turn on the faucet and not have to worry?” asked show host Margaret Brennan.

“All residents have had water pressure restored, they have not yet lifted the boil water notice and so there are still concerns about the use of that water,” Lumumba responded, according to a transcript of the online interview. “Right now, there’s a lot of repairs and adjustments going on. In the triage period where we’re at the water treatment facility. There’s also testing samples being taken. And so we believe it’s a matter of days, not weeks. The water notice could be lifted.”

Jackson’s main water-treatment plant was damaged in late August after heavy rains flooded the Pearl River. Flow changed the quality of raw water entering the plant from the reservoir. This slowed down the treatment process, reduced supply in water tanks and reduced pressure.

But even before the rains hit, officials said some water pumps had failed and a treatment plant was using backup pumps. A rental pump was installed last week and the system’s water pressure returned to normal.

“In March 2021, the federal government sent $42 million directly to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan,” Brennan said. “Where’s the money?”

“We’ve committed the majority of our ARPA funding to our infrastructure, not just water treatment facilities — but distribution lines. We’ve spent $8 million on a pipe to South Jackson alone, which has had a disproportionate impact.” Lumumba replied.

It is important for people to know that the city did not receive $42 million at one time and only received the “second tranche” of funding a month ago.

“However, it is insufficient to meet the huge need for 30 years of deferred maintenance and accumulated challenges. And therefore coordinated efforts are required not only at the local state but also at the federal levels,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.