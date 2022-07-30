type here...
Sports Jackpot! New York Islanders buy 25,000 Mega Millions...
Sports

Jackpot! New York Islanders buy 25,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets

By printveela editor

-

10
0
- Advertisment -


The New York Islanders have purchased $50,000 worth of Mega Millions lottery tickets, and if the NHL team has the winning ticket from an estimated $1.28 billion jackpot, they plan to distribute the money among full-season ticket holders, suite holders, staff and Islanders’ children. Foundation.

Islanders ordered a total of 25,000 tickets as the Mega Millions hit the second largest prize in lottery history. If the total winnings from the lottery tickets are less than $250,000, the team will donate the entire amount to the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

The Islanders are gearing up for the franchise’s 50th season after opening a new arena in New York’s Elmont Park this past season. The team began play in the 1972–73 season and won four consecutive Stanley Cups from the 1979–80 season to the 82–83 season.

NHL Offseason Tracker:Follow the signings, trades and rumors this summer

Top 25 Unrestricted Free Agents:Who signed, and who else?

Newspaper: Sign up now to get daily sports updates in your inbox

“As we prepare for our historic 50th anniversary season, we want to express our appreciation to our Islanders season ticket members and staff and give them the opportunity to participate in this massive Mega Millions drawing,” said Jon Ledecky, Islanders co-owner. “Proceeds from lottery tickets are dedicated to education in New York State, so no matter what happens in today’s historic drawing, important funds will be raised for education in the state, which will support our fan base and their families.”

The Islanders ordered tickets through third-party lottery ticket-buying app JackPocket, with which the team also partners.

“We are excited to work with longtime partner New York Islanders to leverage the lottery’s broader vision for the good of the community this week,” said JackPocket CEO and Founder Pete Sullivan.

Previous articleMassachusetts man arrested after bomb threat to Arizona election official: DOJ
Next article‘I want to tell you how sorry I am’: Pope’s speech in Iqaluit is close to earlier apologies

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

10 times winning the lottery jackpot ended in disaster: ‘I wish I had ripped that ticket’

off Video Raising Canes buys 50K lottery tickets for employees: 'This is...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

After losing the Ryder Cup captaincy, Henrik Stenson takes the lead at LIV Golf Bedminster.

BEDMINSTER, NJ - Henrik Stenson can get used to this whole LIV golf thing.In his debut with the...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot draws players to ‘lucky’ 7-Eleven

off Video Mega Millions: Americans share how they'd spend their fortune if...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Jojo Siwa says in an Instagram video that Candace Cameron Bure left out the details

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Lively crowd at LIV Golf Bedminster ignores Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia connections

Bedminster, NJ — An already excited crowd burst into applause and chants of "Four more years!" and...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A Washington homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into his home, authorities say

off Video Fox News Flash July 29 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News