Fox Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis warned that Biden’s “Band-Aid” approach to raising college tuition costs won’t work after announcing a massive student loan handout plan. DeAngelis joined “The Faulkner Focus” on Thursday to discuss how the resulting bailout will affect tuition prices.

Biden announces student loan handout as national debt rises

Jackie DeAngelis: It’s all going to be baked into the cake, so when they find out the government is going to forgive your $10,000 or your $20,000 loan, they’re going to raise the cost of tuition and say, well, the student can be screwed. A little more to borrow more. This brings us back to this Band-Aid principle, right? They are slapping a Band-Aid on the fact that tuition costs are rising instead of solving those problems, similar to what they are doing with the IRS. Let’s expand the IRS, put more agents there instead of addressing the tax code to make sure the wealthy pay their fair share. A band-aid approach never works. In the long run, this will cost students more.

